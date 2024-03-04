Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:
State of Ohio
Paul Moss, 318 N. North St. Apt. 211, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Chandler M. Wright, Wilmington, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Ashley Bempah, Fairfield, Ohio, no brake lights, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Russell P. Loos, Waynesville, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Ryan M. Williams, Greenfield, Ohio, right side of road, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Kamran Askarnour, Cincinnati, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Abdi M. Daud, Rome, New York, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Donna J. Nartker, Greenfield, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Khoi M. Trinh, Cincinnati, Ohio, violation equipment regulation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
John G. Colesi, Cincinnati, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Roberto Huhn, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Amina Yakub, Columbus, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.
Gretchen L. Specht, Columbus, Ohio, 75/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $145, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days, charge amended from 89/70 speed.
Kaylee R. Cobb, West Chester, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Jonna A. Cartwright, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Rodrigo Almeida, Columbus, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Tanner R. Palmer, Harriman, Tennessee, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $125, fined $150 and costs.
Robert A. Whaley, 727 S. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.
Jasmine D. Mcghee, Cincinnati, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Elicia Y. McCallister, Avon, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $120, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Dasha M. Lynch, Georgetown, Kentucky, 87/70 speed, fine 705, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Kristie E. Slay, Jacksboro, Tennessee, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Cassie T. Ellars, 877 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Shira J. Beedy, New Holland, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Michael S. Lyons, Mason, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.