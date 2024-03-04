Nutrien Ag Solutions invites public to open house

Nutrien Ag Solutions invites the public to an open house on Thursday, March 7 at its facility on 2022 Gleason Road, Wilmington. The open house will be held from 4-5 p.m., and everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

The event will feature a meet and greet with the Nutrien Ag team, refreshments, and a formal ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m.

Nutrien Ag Solutions provides full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at more than 1,700 global locations, according to a news release. It helps growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible offering a wide selection of products, including its proprietary brands: Loveland Products and Dyna-Gro Seed.

Nutrien Ag operates locally in Midland, Sabina, and Washington Court House. To learn more, visit nutrienagsolutions.com.