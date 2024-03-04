Hospice’s ShamRock N’ Roll Dance set to return

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — On March 16, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County is bringing its ShamRock N’ Roll dance back to the community following a 10-year hiatus.

Ohio’s Hospice is “beyond excited” to be hosting a “reinvented version” of an event that used to be very popular in the community, according to a news release.

The event will be held at Wolf Run Acres in Washington Court House, and will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Guests can still register at this time and the event is open to anyone who is willing to come support a great cause while having a wonderful evening.

Additionally, this event allow families to honor the lives of loved ones and those who Ohio’s Hospice has had the honor of serving. With the ShamRock N’ Roll dance, the main goal is to celebrate the fun and joy that life brings. There is no better way to celebrate than in a beautiful venue, surrounded by friends laughing and snapping pictures in a photo booth, enjoying great food, drinks and live music, and possibly going home with some great items from the silent auction.

The headliner for the evening is “Vinyl Countdown,” which won the 2023 Tri-County Battle of the Bands.

Each attendee will also get a taste of GiGi’s KettlePop popcorn and have the opportunity to partake of the delicious menu from Road House Grill Food Truck.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To register or to find more information on the ShamRock N’ Roll event, visit www.ohioshospice.org/shamrock24