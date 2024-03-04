County prepares to receive bids for programs

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, county engineer Steve Luebbe was authorized to advertise to receive bids on March 18 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office for the 2024 Fayette County Chip Seal Program.

The engineer’s estimate is $276,638 and the advertising date was Feb. 23. The commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all bids.

Luebbe was also authorized to advertise to receive bids on March 25 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office for the 2024 Fayette County Paving Program. The engineer’s estimate is $929,093. The advertising date was March 1. The commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all bids.

In other business:

– Per the recommendation of Luebbe, the commissioners accepted the proposal from WesTech, out of Salt Lake City, Utah, for the Rattlesnake Water System Temporary Water Treatment Equipment and Services. The contract amount is to be determined per services provided. Proposals received were opened at 10 a.m. on Feb. 5.

– The commissioners approved the maintenance contract increase with KONE Inc., out of Moline, Ill., for servicing the elevators at the following locations: Administrative Services Building, the Fayette County Courthouse and the Center for Economic Opportunity. The current quarterly price of $4,162 was adjusted by 5% on March 1.

– The commissioners entered into an agreement with Crystal L. Corbin, of Beavercreek, to provide project management services for projects related to but not limited to the mega-site development. The contract period will begin Feb. 20 and will continue the longevity of the projects or determined by the county. The compensation will be $90 per hour.