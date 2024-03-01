A versatile, tasty little treat

Hello!

This week’s recipe is a tasty little treat that could be a main course or an appetizer. It’s perfect when you want just a small meal or even a light night snack.

I found this one when I bought a pizza stone to bake pizzas and cookies on. But you don’t have to limit yourself to that. It can be baked on a cookie sheet. The baking stone seems to make it extra special by making the rolls just a little crunchy on the outside and of course warm and soft on the inside.

This one is also perfect for leftover ham from a holiday. With Easter not too far off, there might be leftover ham to put in a wonderful, tasty recipe just like this one.

I do like this as a meal, and it is a meal. But my favorite thing to pair it with is cole slaw. It just seems to be a perfect match.

Broccoli Ham Ring

Ingredients

4 ounces ham, chopped into small pieces.

¼ pound broccoli, chopped (1 cup)

¼ cup onion

¼ cup fresh parsley, snipped or 1 tablespoon dry parsley

1 ½ cups shredded Swiss cheese.

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 packages refrigerated crescent rolls.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Chop ham, broccoli, and onion in small pieces. Put in a bowl. Snip parsley, add parsley, cheese, mustard and lemon juice to the ham and broccoli. Gently mix well and set aside.

To assemble the ring, unroll crescent dough; separate into 16 triangles. Arrange triangles in a circle on a stone or cookie sheet. With wide ends of triangles overlapping in the center and points toward the outside. There should be a 5-inch diameter opening in the center of the stone (cookie sheet). Scoop ham mixture evenly onto the widest end of each triangle. Bring points of triangles up over filling and tuck under wide ends of dough at center of ring. The filling will not be completely covered.

Bake 25 – 30 minutes or until deep golden brown. Cut into eight servings.