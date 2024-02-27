WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Feb. 26

Domestic Violence: At 9:19 a.m., officers received a report of domestic violence that occurred on North North Street. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Criminal Trespass: At 6:10 p.m., a Forest Street female was arrested for criminal trespass after returning to a residence she had been previously trespassed from.

Criminal Mischief: At 9:10 p.m., officers responded to the Adena Fayette Medical Center in reference to a vehicle that had been tampered with. A suspect has been identified and the victim was referred to the city solicitor.

Feb. 25

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 7:39 p.m. while on a traffic stop, drug paraphernalia was located. A 30-year-old male was arrested in the incident.