WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 25

Annetta J. Baker, 69, 925 John St., red light violation.

Harvey A. Pollock, 89, Leesburg, marked lanes violation.

Monique O. Stubbs, 43, 524 Fifth St., failure to reinstate, expired registration.

Jameson S. Lee, 30, 1613 Allemang Drive, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 24

Carrie L. Cottrell, 37, 855 Potomac Circle, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Kylie J. Potts, 25, 814 Church St., failure to control.

Joshua S. Moss, 34, at large, menacing by stalking (first-degree misdemeanor).

Garrett M. Rickman, 18, 1201 Willard St., full time attention to roadway violation.

Feb. 23

Jason A. Fuller, 44, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Caden A. Smith, 18, 676 Peddicord Ave., no operator’s license.

Jamie L. Matson, 48, 409 Sixth St., disorderly conduct.