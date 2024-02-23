Yankee RSS Farmers 4-H club installs officers

The third meeting for the Yankee RSS Farmers was held on Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Madison Mills Township Hall.

The meeting was called to order by president, Randon Stolzenburg. The 4-H Pledge was led by Tanner and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Braxton. Roll call was completed by saying your name and your favorite type of soda.

Installation of officers was completed by doing the Banana Split Installation of officers and banana splits were enjoyed by the entire club.

Kyleigh Caldwell provided the secretary’s report and Hayden Bartruff provided the treasurer’s report. Demonstrations were completed by Kyleigh Caldwell and Tanzyn Laymon on how to braid hair. Naveah Boyer did a presentation on how to make glow necklaces. Tanner Campbell did a presentation on how to put together a Lego figurine.

Demonstrations for next meeting will be completed by Hayden, Randon and Zoey. Advisor updates and important dates to remember were discussed.

Our next meeting will be Sunday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Madison Mills Township Hall. Punch and munch will be provided by Naveah Boyer and Tanner Campbell. The meeting was adjourned by Tanner and Kelsey.