Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Feb. 26-March 1 is as follows:
MONDAY
Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, animal crackers, fruit
TUESDAY
Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, vanilla wafers, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Boneless chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, graham crackers, fruit
THURSDAY
Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, fruit, crackers
FRIDAY
Beef pot roast, seasoned potatoes & carrots, green beans, quick bread, dinner roll, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Feb. 26-March 1 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
12:30 p.m. PERI meeting
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12-3 p.m. Retirement party for Cheryl Stockwell