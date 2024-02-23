Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Feb. 26-March 1 is as follows:

MONDAY

Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, animal crackers, fruit

TUESDAY

Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, vanilla wafers, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Boneless chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, graham crackers, fruit

THURSDAY

Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, fruit, crackers

FRIDAY

Beef pot roast, seasoned potatoes & carrots, green beans, quick bread, dinner roll, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Feb. 26-March 1 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

12:30 p.m. PERI meeting

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12-3 p.m. Retirement party for Cheryl Stockwell