Weekly Sports Schedule – 2/21-3/3

Wed., Feb. 21

MT/WCH Boys Bowling at DI Southwest Sectional at Poelking Woodman Lanes in Kettering 10 a.m.

Thurs., Feb. 22

MT/WCH Girls Bowling at DI Southwest Sectional at Poelking Woodman Lanes in Kettering 10 a.m.

Fri., Feb. 23

WCH Varsity Girls Wrestling at Hamilton High School (Pre-Regional) 5 p.m.

Winner of MT/Hillsboro vs Winner of Circleville and New Lexington at Zane Trace High School 8 p.m. (DII Southeast District Boys Sectional Championship)

Sat., Feb. 24

MT/WCH Gymnastics at Lakota East TBA

MT/WCH Varsity Boys Wrestling at Gallia Academy (DII Southeast District Sectional Tournament) 10 a.m.

Winner of WCH/Logan Elm vs Winner of Unioto/Sheridan at Miami Trace High School 8 p.m. (DII Southeast District Boys Sectional Championship)

Mon., Feb, 26

No Events

Tues., Feb. 27

No Events

Wed., Feb. 28

No Events

Thurs., Feb. 29

MT/WCH Girls Bowling at DI Southwest District Tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek 8 a.m.

Fri., March 1

MT/WCH Boys Bowling at DI Southwest District Tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek 8 a.m.

MT/WCH Varsity Boys Wrestling at Gallia Academy (DII Southeast District Tournament) 4 p.m.

Sat., March 2

MT/WCH Varsity Boys Wrestling at Gallia Academy (DII Southeast District Tournament) 10 a.m.

Sun., March 3

WCH Varsity Girls Wrestling at Harrison High School (Regional) 10 a.m.