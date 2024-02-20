Weekly Sports Schedule – 2/21-3/3
Wed., Feb. 21
MT/WCH Boys Bowling at DI Southwest Sectional at Poelking Woodman Lanes in Kettering 10 a.m.
Thurs., Feb. 22
MT/WCH Girls Bowling at DI Southwest Sectional at Poelking Woodman Lanes in Kettering 10 a.m.
Fri., Feb. 23
WCH Varsity Girls Wrestling at Hamilton High School (Pre-Regional) 5 p.m.
Winner of MT/Hillsboro vs Winner of Circleville and New Lexington at Zane Trace High School 8 p.m. (DII Southeast District Boys Sectional Championship)
Sat., Feb. 24
MT/WCH Gymnastics at Lakota East TBA
MT/WCH Varsity Boys Wrestling at Gallia Academy (DII Southeast District Sectional Tournament) 10 a.m.
Winner of WCH/Logan Elm vs Winner of Unioto/Sheridan at Miami Trace High School 8 p.m. (DII Southeast District Boys Sectional Championship)
Mon., Feb, 26
No Events
Tues., Feb. 27
No Events
Wed., Feb. 28
No Events
Thurs., Feb. 29
MT/WCH Girls Bowling at DI Southwest District Tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek 8 a.m.
Fri., March 1
MT/WCH Boys Bowling at DI Southwest District Tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek 8 a.m.
MT/WCH Varsity Boys Wrestling at Gallia Academy (DII Southeast District Tournament) 4 p.m.
Sat., March 2
MT/WCH Varsity Boys Wrestling at Gallia Academy (DII Southeast District Tournament) 10 a.m.
Sun., March 3
WCH Varsity Girls Wrestling at Harrison High School (Regional) 10 a.m.