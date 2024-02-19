High School Basketball Scores

Saturday, Feb. 17 Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, Mich. 61, Tol. Cent. Cath. 47
Canal Fulton Northwest 36, Dalton 33
Carey 34, Upper Sandusky 27
Circleville 48, Chillicothe 19
Columbus Grove 58, Pandora-Gilboa 29
Cuyahoga Hts. 37, Kirtland 21
Findlay 60, Ashland 43
Granville 56, Norton 37
Groveport Madison Christian 48, Granville Christian 10
Harrod Allen E. 65, Lima Shawnee 43
Howard E. Knox 42, Centerburg 34
Lakeside Danbury 53, Attica Seneca E. 27
Loudonville 88, Columbia Station Columbia 49
Marion Elgin 34, Sparta Highland 29
McDonald 47, Bristol 41
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50, Bucyrus 20
Newark Licking Valley 39, Mt. Vernon 27
Ohio Deaf 39, American School for the Deaf, Conn. 31
Salem 62, Austintown-Fitch 44
Sandusky Perkins 65, Clyde 39
Seaman N. Adams 52, Piketon 23
Streetsboro 41, Canfield 38
Sugarcreek Garaway 46, Navarre Fairless 37
Sycamore Mohawk 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 25
Thornville Sheridan 57, Lancaster Fairfield Union 29
Tiffin Calvert 48, Oregon Stritch 30
Wooster Triway 60, Orrville 30
Zanesville Maysville 56, St Clairsville 25
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Region 1
Akr. Firestone 48, Macedonia Nordonia 47
Akr. Hoban 63, Barberton 20
Amherst Steele 31, Can. Glenoak 28
Avon 61, Chardon NDCL 26
Can. McKinley 65, Cle. St. Joseph 58
Cle. John Marshall 35, Cle. Rhodes 31
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 62, Willoughby S. 29
Green 51, N. Royalton 28
Hudson 49, Painesville Riverside 44
Lakewood 46, Twinsburg 42
Louisville 61, Cle. Hts. 29
Medina 79, Akr. North 19
Medina Highland 56, Euclid 16
N. Ridgeville 58, N. Can. Hoover 45
Stow-Munroe Falls 91, Ashtabula Lakeside 9
Uniontown Lake 69, Akr. Garfield 35
Westlake 55, Warren Harding 39
Youngs. Boardman 54, Massillon Perry 40
Region 2
Berea-Midpark 63, Cle. JFK 22
Chardon 37, Cle. Hay 36
Grafton Midview 63, Mayfield 62
Kent Roosevelt 42, Shaker Hts. 32
Lorain 68, Morgan 35
Maple Hts. 49, Garfield Hts. 27
N. Olmsted 44, Parma Normandy 33
Wadsworth 47, Eastlake North 30
Region 4
Bellbrook 43, Miamisburg 41
Centerville 60, Clayton Northmont 21
Goshen 69, Trenton Edgewood 55
Lebanon 57, Loveland 30
Mason 64, Cin. Colerain 31
Division II
Region 7
Jackson 74, Hillsboro 63
Vincent Warren 59, New Lexington 54, OT
Region 8
Day. Carroll 77, Eaton 28
Day. Thurgood Marshall 55, Greenville 35
St. Paris Graham 51, Germantown Valley View 34
Tipp City Tippecanoe 62, Day. Stivers 21
Trotwood-Madison 50, Day. Oakwood 44
Urbana 62, Spring. NW 19
Division III
Region 11
Albany Alexander 55, Chillicothe Huntington 48
Bidwell River Valley 48, Chesapeake 43
Lynchburg-Clay 56, Wheelersburg 45
Minford 55, Dawson-Bryant High School 40
Portsmouth 57, Pomeroy Meigs 13
Region 12
Brookville 51, Day. Christian 45, OT
Cin. Gamble Montessori 58, Georgetown 49
Cin. Madeira 59, Bethel-Tate 32
Cin. Mariemont 45, Lees Creek E. Clinton 25
Cin. Summit 49, Reading 35
Kettering Alter 73, Spring. Shawnee 23
Norwood 71, Blanchester 44
Versailles 64, Camden Preble Shawnee 15
Waynesville 77, Tipp City Bethel 21
Williamsburg 75, Cin. Deer Park 35
Division IV
Region 15
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 71, Manchester 24
Region 16
Ansonia 54, S. Charleston SE 46
Cedarville 62, Cin. College Prep. 21
Covington 70, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41
Fayetteville-Perry 53, Miami Valley Christian Academy 19
Ft. Loramie 72, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 12
Legacy Christian 56, Hamilton New Miami 9
New Madison Tri-Village 64, New Paris National Trail 23
Newton Local 63, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 26
Union City Mississinawa Valley 69, DeGraff Riverside 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd. to Feb 17th.
Saturday, Feb. 16 Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada 44, Lima Temple Christian 37
Andover Pymatuning Valley 67, Fairview 64
Anna 55, New Bremen 50
Arlington 71, Van Wert Lincolnview 49
Attica Seneca E. 61, Rittman 40
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 66, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37
Bishop Fenwick 60, Cin. McNicholas 51
Bloomdale Elmwood 65, Defiance Tinora 60, OT
Bloomingdale, W.Va. 75, Franklin Furnace Green 52
Canal Winchester Harvest 60, Akr. Buchtel 47
Canfield S. Range 55, Struthers 43
Carey 57, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 42
Castalia Margaretta 69, Oak Harbor 64
Cedarville 76, Day. Christian 59
Cin. Aiken 84, Cin. NW 67
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 78, Amanda-Clearcreek 66
Cols. Wellington 52, Howard E. Knox 38
Cornerstone Christian 67, Cle. Cent. Cath. 65
Coshocton 65, New Lexington 47
Day. Chaminade Julienne 65, Kettering Alter 37
Defiance Ayersville 56, Montpelier 34
E. Can. 36, Berlin Hiland 32
Elida 67, Delphos Jefferson 32
Elyria 48, Lorain 45
Findlay 48, Tiffin Columbian 34
Hamilton Badin 66, Cin. Mt Healthy 30
Harrod Allen E. 66, Lima Bath 55
Holgate 47, Continental 45
Huntington Expression, W.Va. 66, Richmond Hts. 54
Huron 62, Tol. Woodward 53
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 92, Hudson WRA 71
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 56, Portsmouth Clay 41
Legacy Christian 56, Jamestown Greeneview 53
Liberty Center 63, Tontogany Otsego 36
Lima Cent. Cath. 56, Lima 47, OT
Lima Shawnee 67, Haviland Wayne Trace 63
Linsly, W.Va. 76, SPIRE Institute 65
Lockland 53, Cin. Christian 46
London 71, Bellefontaine 51
Louisville 77, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 65
Magnolia Sandy Valley 64, Lore City Buckeye Trail 31
Malvern 59, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 52
Marion Pleasant 58, Kenton 56, OT
Martins Ferry 80, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 79, OT
Massillon Perry 68, Alliance 53
Mentor 90, Morgan 32
Metamora Evergreen 51, Gorham Fayette 31
Milan Edison 67, Collins Western Reserve 59
Miller City 51, Columbus Grove 40
Minford 47, South Point 43
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 77, McComb 56
N. Ridgeville 87, Cle. E. Tech 61
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 55, Mt Gilead 34
New Madison Tri-Village 64, Ft. Recovery 41
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 48, Mansfield St. Peter’s 44
Northside Christian 59, Columbus International 48
Northwood 90, Kansas Lakota 61
Norwalk 54, Monroeville 32
Olmsted Falls 58, N. Olmsted 34
Ottawa-Glandorf 58, Lexington 54
Ottoville 79, Leipsic 55
Pandora-Gilboa 64, Ft. Jennings 46
Parma Padua 60, Mentor Lake Cath. 53
Paulding 55, Bryan 32
Pettisville 47, Wauseon 33
Pioneer N. Central 55, Edgerton 45
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 67, Houston 57
Proctorville Fairland 64, Sardinia Eastern Brown 61
Rocky River 62, Cle. JFK 44
Russia 57, Maria Stein Marion Local 52
Sandusky Perkins 73, Norwalk St Paul 51
Shelby 75, Upper Sandusky 40
Sidney Lehman 50, Bradford 39
Spencerville 66, Rockford Parkway 44
Spring. Shawnee 40, St. Paris Graham 35
St Marys 68, St Henry 52
Steubenville 58, Cambridge 49
Strasburg 36, E. Can. 32
Strasburg 53, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 49
Strongsville 76, Akr. East 36
Tol. St. Francis 60, Detroit UPSM, Mich. 28
Toronto 46, New Matamoras Frontier 28
Troy 48, Piqua 38
Uhrichsville Claymont 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40
Urbana 63, N. Lewisburg Triad 30
Van Buren 54, Cory-Rawson 33
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44
Waynesfield-Goshen 48, Mechanicsburg 45
Williamsburg 60, Cin. Seven Hills 39
Wooster Triway 71, Orrville 57
Youngs. Chaney High School 57, Painesville Harvey 52
OHSAA Playoffs
Division II
Region 7
Circleville 75, Albany Alexander 35
Circleville Logan Elm 57, Athens 28
Gallipolis Gallia 38, Greenfield McClain 32
Waverly 57, Bidwell River Valley 33
Friday, Feb. 16 Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Akr. Hoban 65, Gates Mills Gilmour 55
Alliance Marlington 60, Akr. Garfield 50
Ansonia 69, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 58
Antwerp 63, Defiance Tinora 48
Arcanum 53, Newton Local 40
Archbold 65, Wauseon 48
Arlington 76, Arcadia 47
Ashland 61, Millersburg W. Holmes 28
Ashland Crestview 69, Plymouth 50
Ashland Mapleton 58, Collins Western Reserve 48
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 63, Elmore Woodmore 39
Bay Village Bay 74, Elyria Cath. 62
Beaver Eastern 63, Oak Hill 53
Bellbrook 69, Day. Oakwood 49
Belmont Union Local 75, Lore City Buckeye Trail 70, 2OT
Beloit W. Branch 65, Girard 40
Bishop Ready 75, Whitehall-Yearling 45
Blanchester 66, Bethel-Tate 61
Bloomdale Elmwood 62, Vanlue 44
Bluffton 69, Harrod Allen E. 47
Botkins 52, Anna 37
Bradford 68, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 64
Brookville 81, Milton-Union 54
Brunswick 66, Medina 52
Burton Berkshire 41, Cortland Lakeview 36
Camden Preble Shawnee 49, New Madison Tri-Village 35
Can. Glenoak 61, Green 54
Canfield 63, Alliance 50
Carey 73, Bucyrus 52
Chillicothe Unioto 45, Piketon 40
Chillicothe Zane Trace 54, Chillicothe Huntington 36
Cin. Anderson 56, Cin. Winton Woods 54, OT
Cin. Moeller 72, Cin. La Salle 48
Cin. Oak Hills 56, Mason 38
Cin. Princeton 46, Fairfield 41
Cin. St. Xavier 39, Cin. Elder 36
Cin. Sycamore 45, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40
Cin. Woodward 72, Cin. Withrow 49
Cin. Wyoming 44, Cin. Madeira 23
Circleville Logan Elm 47, Ashville Teays Valley 46
Cle. Benedictine 65, Youngs. Chaney High School 52
Clyde 73, Tiffin Columbian 64
Cols. DeSales 63, Bishop Watterson 50
Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Hilliard Davidson 38
Cols. Whetstone 56, Cols. KIPP 48
Columbia Station Columbia 57, Oberlin 36
Columbiana 56, Berlin Center Western Reserve 37
Columbiana Crestview 60, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 51
Columbus Grove 45, Delphos Jefferson 41
Convoy Crestview 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 43
Cornerstone Christian 58, Andrews Osborne Academy 43
Cortland Maplewood 61, Mineral Ridge 57
Cory-Rawson 51, Lima Temple Christian 48
Creston Norwayne 56, Apple Creek Waynedale 49
Crooksville 53, Byesville Meadowbrook 49
Crown City S. Gallia 67, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55
Cuyahoga Falls 70, Aurora 61
Cuyahoga Hts. 62, Chagrin Falls 34
Dalton 58, Smithville 41
Danville 53, Liberty Christian Academy 41
Day. Christian 52, Day. Miami Valley 44
Day. Stivers 70, Day. Northridge 37
Defiance Ayersville 53, Sherwood Fairview 25
Delaware Hayes 75, Cols. Franklin Hts. 21
Delphos St John’s 60, Coldwater 57
Dola Hardin Northern 42, Marion Elgin 37
Dover 60, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 37
Doylestown Chippewa 59, Rittman 43
Dresden Tri-Valley 68, Thornville Sheridan 48
East 73, Lowellville 46
Eastlake North 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 52
Edgerton 55, Hicksville 38
Edon 57, Holgate 45
Elida 52, Van Wert 46
Elyria 57, Grafton Midview 51, 2OT
Fairport Harbor Harding 73, Middlefield Cardinal 66
Findlay 51, Napoleon 36
Findlay Liberty-Benton 54, Van Buren 43
Fostoria 55, Pemberville Eastwood 40
Frankfort Adena 59, Williamsport Westfall 47
Ft. Recovery 39, New Knoxville 34
Genoa 55, Millbury Lake 45
Gibsonburg 78, Lakeside Danbury 45
Grand River Academy 71, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 38
Granville 54, Zanesville 48
Greenwich S. Cent. 64, New London 47
Grove City 66, Galloway Westland 64
Groveport-Madison 51, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37
Hamilton 56, W. Chester Lakota W. 45
Hamler Patrick Henry 47, Delta 28
Haviland Wayne Trace 44, Paulding 33
Heartland Christian 66, Minerva 54
Heath 37, Hebron Lakewood 27
Hilliard Bradley 62, Dublin Coffman 50
Hilliard Darby 74, Dublin Jerome 69
Huber Hts. Wayne 72, Centerville 63, OT
Hudson 50, Wadsworth 48
Hunting Valley University 60, Gates Mills Hawken 55
Ironton 72, Huntington Expression, W.Va. 67
Ironton St. Joseph 47, Franklin Furnace Green 41
Jackson Center 53, Houston 26
Jefferson Area 87, Kinsman Badger 54
Johnstown 63, Newark Cath. 33
Kalida 49, Continental 27
Kent Roosevelt 56, Copley 53, OT
Kettering Alter 52, Hamilton Badin 36
Kettering Fairmont 55, Beavercreek 49
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 52, Millersport 40
Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, New Middletown Spring. 27
Legacy Christian 47, Yellow Springs 27
Lewis Center Olentangy 54, Marysville 44
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 73, Powell Olentangy Liberty 70
Lewistown Indian Lake 73, Richwood N. Union 62
Lexington 61, Mt. Vernon 58
Liberty Center 43, Metamora Evergreen 40
Lima Cent. Cath. 63, Ottoville 46
Lima Shawnee 76, Kenton 48
Lodi Cloverleaf 67, Akr. Springfield 48
Lorain 59, Warrensville Hts. 56
Lynchburg-Clay 35, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33, OT
Lyndhurst Brush 69, E. Cle. Shaw 55
Macedonia Nordonia 51, Twinsburg 48
Madison 58, Kirtland 53
Mansfield Christian 73, Kidron Cent. Christian 58
Mantua Crestwood 63, Atwater Waterloo 45
Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Versailles 43
Marion Harding 53, Galion 37
Massillon Jackson 79, Can. McKinley 57
Mayfield 61, Painesville Riverside 57
McArthur Vinton County 68, Wellston 40
McDermott Scioto NW 75, Latham Western 31
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 68, N. Baltimore 48
Medina Buckeye 54, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 46
Medina Highland 55, Barberton 51
Mentor 79, Shaker Hts. 44
Milan Edison 62, Port Clinton 49
Minford 63, Waverly 44
Minster 46, New Bremen 44
Mogadore 63, Rootstown 46
Montpelier 52, Gorham Fayette 42
Morral Ridgedale 58, Lima Perry 51
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 66, McComb 48
Mt. Orab Western Brown 74, Batavia 71, OT
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 77, Cin. Deer Park 52
N. Can. Hoover 54, Massillon Perry 41
N. Ridgeville 68, Avon Lake 38
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 48, Bucyrus Wynford 42
N. Royalton 59, Solon 51
Nelsonville-York 44, Athens 28
New Albany 44, Westerville Cent. 41
New Lebanon Dixie 76, Union City Mississinawa Valley 42
New Philadelphia 41, Wooster 31
New Riegel 53, Fremont St. Joseph 47
Newark 64, Lancaster 33
Newark Licking Valley 63, Centerburg 50
Newton Falls 61, Windham 24
Norwalk St Paul 54, Monroeville 34
Oak Harbor 61, Maumee 22
Oberlin Firelands 65, LaGrange Keystone 53
Old Fort 51, Tiffin Calvert 43
Olmsted Falls 65, Berea-Midpark 60
Ontario 57, Sparta Highland 51
Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Defiance 36
Parma Hts. Holy Name 59, Lakewood 54
Parma Padua 61, Chardon NDCL 57
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54, Pataskala Licking Hts. 51
Peninsula Woodridge 55, Mogadore Field 53
Perrysburg 70, Oregon Clay 49
Pettisville 53, W. Unity Hilltop 22
Philo 62, Warsaw River View 43
Pickerington N. 68, Gahanna Lincoln 36
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 65, New Paris National Trail 53
Poland Seminary 41, Youngs. Boardman 34
Portsmouth Clay 51, New Boston Glenwood 47
Portsmouth Notre Dame 69, Portsmouth Sciotoville 39
Racine Southern 53, Reedsville Eastern 34
Reading 52, Cin. Finneytown 47
Reynoldsburg 70, Pickerington Cent. 57
Richfield Revere 73, Tallmadge 45
Richmond Hts. 66, Lakewood St Edward 50
Rocky River 71, Cle. Lincoln W. 36
Russia 68, Ft. Loramie 31
S. Webster 56, Lucasville Valley 46
Salem 73, Hanoverton United 25
Sandusky 62, Bellevue 47
Sandusky Perkins 56, Norwalk 47
Sheffield Brookside 80, Sullivan Black River 51
Shekinah Christian 63, Mechanicsburg 56
Shelby 63, Marion Pleasant 40
Sidney 63, Greenville 48
Southeastern 69, Bainbridge Paint Valley 51
Spencer 72, St. Patrick, Ky. 46
Spencerville 60, Ada 16
Spring. Kenton Ridge 57, New Carlisle Tecumseh 43
Springboro 73, Miamisburg 68
St Henry 57, Rockford Parkway 50
St Marys 65, Lima Bath 56, 2OT
St. Henry, Ky. 64, Cincinnati Home School 44
Stewart Federal Hocking 83, Glouster Trimble 52
Stow-Munroe Falls 74, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 70
Streetsboro 68, Akr. Coventry 43
Stryker 58, Pioneer N. Central 38
Sugarcreek Garaway 38, Navarre Fairless 23
Swanton 48, Bryan 42
Sycamore Mohawk 34, Attica Seneca E. 29
Sylvania Northview 47, Sylvania Southview 46
Thomas Worthington 66, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 55
Tipp City Tippecanoe 61, Vandalia Butler 38
Tol. Christian 72, Northwood 52
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 60, Tol. Maumee Valley 56
Tol. Ottawa Hills 65, Oregon Stritch 55
Tol. Whitmer 67, Bowling Green 54
Uniontown Lake 76, Massillon Washington 65
Upper Sandusky 66, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 25
Urbana 61, Plain City Jonathan Alder 52
Vermilion 70, Huron 43
Vienna Mathews 64, Brookfield 58
Vincent Warren 47, Logan 33
Wapakoneta 36, Celina 25
Warren Harding 51, Austintown-Fitch 41
Warren Howland 70, Niles McKinley 38
Warren JFK 67, Ravenna SE 23
Waynesfield-Goshen 66, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 59
Wellington 57, Lorain Clearview 56, 2OT
West Salem Northwestern 82, Jeromesville Hillsdale 74
Westerville N. 82, Dublin Scioto 49
Westerville S. 63, Worthington Kilbourne 40
Westlake 75, N. Olmsted 53
Wheelersburg 62, Portsmouth W. 50
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Holland Springfield 41
Wickliffe 83, Conneaut 67
Willard 77, Castalia Margaretta 39
Willoughby S. 81, Chardon 80, OT
Wilmington 52, New Richmond 47
Worthington Christian 47, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35
Youngs. Mooney 75, Hubbard 31
Youngs. Ursuline 81, Bristol 30
Youngs. Valley Christian 67, Wellsville 28
Zanesville Rosecrans 65, Cols. Wellington 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bloom-Carroll vs. Circleville, ppd.
Friday, Feb. 16 Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Akr. Garfield 43, New Franklin Manchester 31
Cols. Upper Arlington 51, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 40
Genoa Christian 53, Mansfield Temple Christian 32
Liberty Christian Academy def. Granville Christian, forfeit
Miller City 54, Ft. Jennings 37
Vermilion 40, Huron 31
OHSAA Playoffs
Division III
Region 12
Spring. Greenon 50, Jamestown Greeneview 33
