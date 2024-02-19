High School Basketball Scores

Staff Reports
-
0
High School Basketball Scores

Saturday, Feb. 17 Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, Mich. 61, Tol. Cent. Cath. 47

Canal Fulton Northwest 36, Dalton 33

Carey 34, Upper Sandusky 27

Circleville 48, Chillicothe 19

Columbus Grove 58, Pandora-Gilboa 29

Cuyahoga Hts. 37, Kirtland 21

Findlay 60, Ashland 43

Granville 56, Norton 37

Groveport Madison Christian 48, Granville Christian 10

Harrod Allen E. 65, Lima Shawnee 43

Howard E. Knox 42, Centerburg 34

Lakeside Danbury 53, Attica Seneca E. 27

Loudonville 88, Columbia Station Columbia 49

Marion Elgin 34, Sparta Highland 29

McDonald 47, Bristol 41

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50, Bucyrus 20

Newark Licking Valley 39, Mt. Vernon 27

Ohio Deaf 39, American School for the Deaf, Conn. 31

Salem 62, Austintown-Fitch 44

Sandusky Perkins 65, Clyde 39

Seaman N. Adams 52, Piketon 23

Streetsboro 41, Canfield 38

Sugarcreek Garaway 46, Navarre Fairless 37

Sycamore Mohawk 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 25

Thornville Sheridan 57, Lancaster Fairfield Union 29

Tiffin Calvert 48, Oregon Stritch 30

Wooster Triway 60, Orrville 30

Zanesville Maysville 56, St Clairsville 25

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 1

Akr. Firestone 48, Macedonia Nordonia 47

Akr. Hoban 63, Barberton 20

Amherst Steele 31, Can. Glenoak 28

Avon 61, Chardon NDCL 26

Can. McKinley 65, Cle. St. Joseph 58

Cle. John Marshall 35, Cle. Rhodes 31

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 62, Willoughby S. 29

Green 51, N. Royalton 28

Hudson 49, Painesville Riverside 44

Lakewood 46, Twinsburg 42

Louisville 61, Cle. Hts. 29

Medina 79, Akr. North 19

Medina Highland 56, Euclid 16

N. Ridgeville 58, N. Can. Hoover 45

Stow-Munroe Falls 91, Ashtabula Lakeside 9

Uniontown Lake 69, Akr. Garfield 35

Westlake 55, Warren Harding 39

Youngs. Boardman 54, Massillon Perry 40

Region 2

Berea-Midpark 63, Cle. JFK 22

Chardon 37, Cle. Hay 36

Grafton Midview 63, Mayfield 62

Kent Roosevelt 42, Shaker Hts. 32

Lorain 68, Morgan 35

Maple Hts. 49, Garfield Hts. 27

N. Olmsted 44, Parma Normandy 33

Wadsworth 47, Eastlake North 30

Region 4

Bellbrook 43, Miamisburg 41

Centerville 60, Clayton Northmont 21

Goshen 69, Trenton Edgewood 55

Lebanon 57, Loveland 30

Mason 64, Cin. Colerain 31

Division II

Region 7

Jackson 74, Hillsboro 63

Vincent Warren 59, New Lexington 54, OT

Region 8

Day. Carroll 77, Eaton 28

Day. Thurgood Marshall 55, Greenville 35

St. Paris Graham 51, Germantown Valley View 34

Tipp City Tippecanoe 62, Day. Stivers 21

Trotwood-Madison 50, Day. Oakwood 44

Urbana 62, Spring. NW 19

Division III

Region 11

Albany Alexander 55, Chillicothe Huntington 48

Bidwell River Valley 48, Chesapeake 43

Lynchburg-Clay 56, Wheelersburg 45

Minford 55, Dawson-Bryant High School 40

Portsmouth 57, Pomeroy Meigs 13

Region 12

Brookville 51, Day. Christian 45, OT

Cin. Gamble Montessori 58, Georgetown 49

Cin. Madeira 59, Bethel-Tate 32

Cin. Mariemont 45, Lees Creek E. Clinton 25

Cin. Summit 49, Reading 35

Kettering Alter 73, Spring. Shawnee 23

Norwood 71, Blanchester 44

Versailles 64, Camden Preble Shawnee 15

Waynesville 77, Tipp City Bethel 21

Williamsburg 75, Cin. Deer Park 35

Division IV

Region 15

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 71, Manchester 24

Region 16

Ansonia 54, S. Charleston SE 46

Cedarville 62, Cin. College Prep. 21

Covington 70, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41

Fayetteville-Perry 53, Miami Valley Christian Academy 19

Ft. Loramie 72, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 12

Legacy Christian 56, Hamilton New Miami 9

New Madison Tri-Village 64, New Paris National Trail 23

Newton Local 63, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 26

Union City Mississinawa Valley 69, DeGraff Riverside 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd. to Feb 17th.

__

Saturday, Feb. 16 Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada 44, Lima Temple Christian 37

Andover Pymatuning Valley 67, Fairview 64

Anna 55, New Bremen 50

Arlington 71, Van Wert Lincolnview 49

Attica Seneca E. 61, Rittman 40

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 66, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37

Bishop Fenwick 60, Cin. McNicholas 51

Bloomdale Elmwood 65, Defiance Tinora 60, OT

Bloomingdale, W.Va. 75, Franklin Furnace Green 52

Canal Winchester Harvest 60, Akr. Buchtel 47

Canfield S. Range 55, Struthers 43

Carey 57, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 42

Castalia Margaretta 69, Oak Harbor 64

Cedarville 76, Day. Christian 59

Cin. Aiken 84, Cin. NW 67

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 78, Amanda-Clearcreek 66

Cols. Wellington 52, Howard E. Knox 38

Cornerstone Christian 67, Cle. Cent. Cath. 65

Coshocton 65, New Lexington 47

Day. Chaminade Julienne 65, Kettering Alter 37

Defiance Ayersville 56, Montpelier 34

E. Can. 36, Berlin Hiland 32

Elida 67, Delphos Jefferson 32

Elyria 48, Lorain 45

Findlay 48, Tiffin Columbian 34

Hamilton Badin 66, Cin. Mt Healthy 30

Harrod Allen E. 66, Lima Bath 55

Holgate 47, Continental 45

Huntington Expression, W.Va. 66, Richmond Hts. 54

Huron 62, Tol. Woodward 53

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 92, Hudson WRA 71

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 56, Portsmouth Clay 41

Legacy Christian 56, Jamestown Greeneview 53

Liberty Center 63, Tontogany Otsego 36

Lima Cent. Cath. 56, Lima 47, OT

Lima Shawnee 67, Haviland Wayne Trace 63

Linsly, W.Va. 76, SPIRE Institute 65

Lockland 53, Cin. Christian 46

London 71, Bellefontaine 51

Louisville 77, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 65

Magnolia Sandy Valley 64, Lore City Buckeye Trail 31

Malvern 59, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 52

Marion Pleasant 58, Kenton 56, OT

Martins Ferry 80, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 79, OT

Massillon Perry 68, Alliance 53

Mentor 90, Morgan 32

Metamora Evergreen 51, Gorham Fayette 31

Milan Edison 67, Collins Western Reserve 59

Miller City 51, Columbus Grove 40

Minford 47, South Point 43

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 77, McComb 56

N. Ridgeville 87, Cle. E. Tech 61

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 55, Mt Gilead 34

New Madison Tri-Village 64, Ft. Recovery 41

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 48, Mansfield St. Peter’s 44

Northside Christian 59, Columbus International 48

Northwood 90, Kansas Lakota 61

Norwalk 54, Monroeville 32

Olmsted Falls 58, N. Olmsted 34

Ottawa-Glandorf 58, Lexington 54

Ottoville 79, Leipsic 55

Pandora-Gilboa 64, Ft. Jennings 46

Parma Padua 60, Mentor Lake Cath. 53

Paulding 55, Bryan 32

Pettisville 47, Wauseon 33

Pioneer N. Central 55, Edgerton 45

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 67, Houston 57

Proctorville Fairland 64, Sardinia Eastern Brown 61

Rocky River 62, Cle. JFK 44

Russia 57, Maria Stein Marion Local 52

Sandusky Perkins 73, Norwalk St Paul 51

Shelby 75, Upper Sandusky 40

Sidney Lehman 50, Bradford 39

Spencerville 66, Rockford Parkway 44

Spring. Shawnee 40, St. Paris Graham 35

St Marys 68, St Henry 52

Steubenville 58, Cambridge 49

Strasburg 36, E. Can. 32

Strasburg 53, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 49

Strongsville 76, Akr. East 36

Tol. St. Francis 60, Detroit UPSM, Mich. 28

Toronto 46, New Matamoras Frontier 28

Troy 48, Piqua 38

Uhrichsville Claymont 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

Urbana 63, N. Lewisburg Triad 30

Van Buren 54, Cory-Rawson 33

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44

Waynesfield-Goshen 48, Mechanicsburg 45

Williamsburg 60, Cin. Seven Hills 39

Wooster Triway 71, Orrville 57

Youngs. Chaney High School 57, Painesville Harvey 52

OHSAA Playoffs

Division II

Region 7

Circleville 75, Albany Alexander 35

Circleville Logan Elm 57, Athens 28

Gallipolis Gallia 38, Greenfield McClain 32

Waverly 57, Bidwell River Valley 33

___

Friday, Feb. 16 Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Akr. Hoban 65, Gates Mills Gilmour 55

Alliance Marlington 60, Akr. Garfield 50

Ansonia 69, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 58

Antwerp 63, Defiance Tinora 48

Arcanum 53, Newton Local 40

Archbold 65, Wauseon 48

Arlington 76, Arcadia 47

Ashland 61, Millersburg W. Holmes 28

Ashland Crestview 69, Plymouth 50

Ashland Mapleton 58, Collins Western Reserve 48

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 63, Elmore Woodmore 39

Bay Village Bay 74, Elyria Cath. 62

Beaver Eastern 63, Oak Hill 53

Bellbrook 69, Day. Oakwood 49

Belmont Union Local 75, Lore City Buckeye Trail 70, 2OT

Beloit W. Branch 65, Girard 40

Bishop Ready 75, Whitehall-Yearling 45

Blanchester 66, Bethel-Tate 61

Bloomdale Elmwood 62, Vanlue 44

Bluffton 69, Harrod Allen E. 47

Botkins 52, Anna 37

Bradford 68, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 64

Brookville 81, Milton-Union 54

Brunswick 66, Medina 52

Burton Berkshire 41, Cortland Lakeview 36

Camden Preble Shawnee 49, New Madison Tri-Village 35

Can. Glenoak 61, Green 54

Canfield 63, Alliance 50

Carey 73, Bucyrus 52

Chillicothe Unioto 45, Piketon 40

Chillicothe Zane Trace 54, Chillicothe Huntington 36

Cin. Anderson 56, Cin. Winton Woods 54, OT

Cin. Moeller 72, Cin. La Salle 48

Cin. Oak Hills 56, Mason 38

Cin. Princeton 46, Fairfield 41

Cin. St. Xavier 39, Cin. Elder 36

Cin. Sycamore 45, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40

Cin. Woodward 72, Cin. Withrow 49

Cin. Wyoming 44, Cin. Madeira 23

Circleville Logan Elm 47, Ashville Teays Valley 46

Cle. Benedictine 65, Youngs. Chaney High School 52

Clyde 73, Tiffin Columbian 64

Cols. DeSales 63, Bishop Watterson 50

Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Hilliard Davidson 38

Cols. Whetstone 56, Cols. KIPP 48

Columbia Station Columbia 57, Oberlin 36

Columbiana 56, Berlin Center Western Reserve 37

Columbiana Crestview 60, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 51

Columbus Grove 45, Delphos Jefferson 41

Convoy Crestview 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 43

Cornerstone Christian 58, Andrews Osborne Academy 43

Cortland Maplewood 61, Mineral Ridge 57

Cory-Rawson 51, Lima Temple Christian 48

Creston Norwayne 56, Apple Creek Waynedale 49

Crooksville 53, Byesville Meadowbrook 49

Crown City S. Gallia 67, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55

Cuyahoga Falls 70, Aurora 61

Cuyahoga Hts. 62, Chagrin Falls 34

Dalton 58, Smithville 41

Danville 53, Liberty Christian Academy 41

Day. Christian 52, Day. Miami Valley 44

Day. Stivers 70, Day. Northridge 37

Defiance Ayersville 53, Sherwood Fairview 25

Delaware Hayes 75, Cols. Franklin Hts. 21

Delphos St John’s 60, Coldwater 57

Dola Hardin Northern 42, Marion Elgin 37

Dover 60, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 37

Doylestown Chippewa 59, Rittman 43

Dresden Tri-Valley 68, Thornville Sheridan 48

East 73, Lowellville 46

Eastlake North 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 52

Edgerton 55, Hicksville 38

Edon 57, Holgate 45

Elida 52, Van Wert 46

Elyria 57, Grafton Midview 51, 2OT

Fairport Harbor Harding 73, Middlefield Cardinal 66

Findlay 51, Napoleon 36

Findlay Liberty-Benton 54, Van Buren 43

Fostoria 55, Pemberville Eastwood 40

Frankfort Adena 59, Williamsport Westfall 47

Ft. Recovery 39, New Knoxville 34

Genoa 55, Millbury Lake 45

Gibsonburg 78, Lakeside Danbury 45

Grand River Academy 71, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 38

Granville 54, Zanesville 48

Greenwich S. Cent. 64, New London 47

Grove City 66, Galloway Westland 64

Groveport-Madison 51, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37

Hamilton 56, W. Chester Lakota W. 45

Hamler Patrick Henry 47, Delta 28

Haviland Wayne Trace 44, Paulding 33

Heartland Christian 66, Minerva 54

Heath 37, Hebron Lakewood 27

Hilliard Bradley 62, Dublin Coffman 50

Hilliard Darby 74, Dublin Jerome 69

Huber Hts. Wayne 72, Centerville 63, OT

Hudson 50, Wadsworth 48

Hunting Valley University 60, Gates Mills Hawken 55

Ironton 72, Huntington Expression, W.Va. 67

Ironton St. Joseph 47, Franklin Furnace Green 41

Jackson Center 53, Houston 26

Jefferson Area 87, Kinsman Badger 54

Johnstown 63, Newark Cath. 33

Kalida 49, Continental 27

Kent Roosevelt 56, Copley 53, OT

Kettering Alter 52, Hamilton Badin 36

Kettering Fairmont 55, Beavercreek 49

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 52, Millersport 40

Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, New Middletown Spring. 27

Legacy Christian 47, Yellow Springs 27

Lewis Center Olentangy 54, Marysville 44

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 73, Powell Olentangy Liberty 70

Lewistown Indian Lake 73, Richwood N. Union 62

Lexington 61, Mt. Vernon 58

Liberty Center 43, Metamora Evergreen 40

Lima Cent. Cath. 63, Ottoville 46

Lima Shawnee 76, Kenton 48

Lodi Cloverleaf 67, Akr. Springfield 48

Lorain 59, Warrensville Hts. 56

Lynchburg-Clay 35, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33, OT

Lyndhurst Brush 69, E. Cle. Shaw 55

Macedonia Nordonia 51, Twinsburg 48

Madison 58, Kirtland 53

Mansfield Christian 73, Kidron Cent. Christian 58

Mantua Crestwood 63, Atwater Waterloo 45

Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Versailles 43

Marion Harding 53, Galion 37

Massillon Jackson 79, Can. McKinley 57

Mayfield 61, Painesville Riverside 57

McArthur Vinton County 68, Wellston 40

McDermott Scioto NW 75, Latham Western 31

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 68, N. Baltimore 48

Medina Buckeye 54, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 46

Medina Highland 55, Barberton 51

Mentor 79, Shaker Hts. 44

Milan Edison 62, Port Clinton 49

Minford 63, Waverly 44

Minster 46, New Bremen 44

Mogadore 63, Rootstown 46

Montpelier 52, Gorham Fayette 42

Morral Ridgedale 58, Lima Perry 51

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 66, McComb 48

Mt. Orab Western Brown 74, Batavia 71, OT

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 77, Cin. Deer Park 52

N. Can. Hoover 54, Massillon Perry 41

N. Ridgeville 68, Avon Lake 38

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 48, Bucyrus Wynford 42

N. Royalton 59, Solon 51

Nelsonville-York 44, Athens 28

New Albany 44, Westerville Cent. 41

New Lebanon Dixie 76, Union City Mississinawa Valley 42

New Philadelphia 41, Wooster 31

New Riegel 53, Fremont St. Joseph 47

Newark 64, Lancaster 33

Newark Licking Valley 63, Centerburg 50

Newton Falls 61, Windham 24

Norwalk St Paul 54, Monroeville 34

Oak Harbor 61, Maumee 22

Oberlin Firelands 65, LaGrange Keystone 53

Old Fort 51, Tiffin Calvert 43

Olmsted Falls 65, Berea-Midpark 60

Ontario 57, Sparta Highland 51

Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Defiance 36

Parma Hts. Holy Name 59, Lakewood 54

Parma Padua 61, Chardon NDCL 57

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54, Pataskala Licking Hts. 51

Peninsula Woodridge 55, Mogadore Field 53

Perrysburg 70, Oregon Clay 49

Pettisville 53, W. Unity Hilltop 22

Philo 62, Warsaw River View 43

Pickerington N. 68, Gahanna Lincoln 36

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 65, New Paris National Trail 53

Poland Seminary 41, Youngs. Boardman 34

Portsmouth Clay 51, New Boston Glenwood 47

Portsmouth Notre Dame 69, Portsmouth Sciotoville 39

Racine Southern 53, Reedsville Eastern 34

Reading 52, Cin. Finneytown 47

Reynoldsburg 70, Pickerington Cent. 57

Richfield Revere 73, Tallmadge 45

Richmond Hts. 66, Lakewood St Edward 50

Rocky River 71, Cle. Lincoln W. 36

Russia 68, Ft. Loramie 31

S. Webster 56, Lucasville Valley 46

Salem 73, Hanoverton United 25

Sandusky 62, Bellevue 47

Sandusky Perkins 56, Norwalk 47

Sheffield Brookside 80, Sullivan Black River 51

Shekinah Christian 63, Mechanicsburg 56

Shelby 63, Marion Pleasant 40

Sidney 63, Greenville 48

Southeastern 69, Bainbridge Paint Valley 51

Spencer 72, St. Patrick, Ky. 46

Spencerville 60, Ada 16

Spring. Kenton Ridge 57, New Carlisle Tecumseh 43

Springboro 73, Miamisburg 68

St Henry 57, Rockford Parkway 50

St Marys 65, Lima Bath 56, 2OT

St. Henry, Ky. 64, Cincinnati Home School 44

Stewart Federal Hocking 83, Glouster Trimble 52

Stow-Munroe Falls 74, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 70

Streetsboro 68, Akr. Coventry 43

Stryker 58, Pioneer N. Central 38

Sugarcreek Garaway 38, Navarre Fairless 23

Swanton 48, Bryan 42

Sycamore Mohawk 34, Attica Seneca E. 29

Sylvania Northview 47, Sylvania Southview 46

Thomas Worthington 66, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 55

Tipp City Tippecanoe 61, Vandalia Butler 38

Tol. Christian 72, Northwood 52

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 60, Tol. Maumee Valley 56

Tol. Ottawa Hills 65, Oregon Stritch 55

Tol. Whitmer 67, Bowling Green 54

Uniontown Lake 76, Massillon Washington 65

Upper Sandusky 66, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 25

Urbana 61, Plain City Jonathan Alder 52

Vermilion 70, Huron 43

Vienna Mathews 64, Brookfield 58

Vincent Warren 47, Logan 33

Wapakoneta 36, Celina 25

Warren Harding 51, Austintown-Fitch 41

Warren Howland 70, Niles McKinley 38

Warren JFK 67, Ravenna SE 23

Waynesfield-Goshen 66, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 59

Wellington 57, Lorain Clearview 56, 2OT

West Salem Northwestern 82, Jeromesville Hillsdale 74

Westerville N. 82, Dublin Scioto 49

Westerville S. 63, Worthington Kilbourne 40

Westlake 75, N. Olmsted 53

Wheelersburg 62, Portsmouth W. 50

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Holland Springfield 41

Wickliffe 83, Conneaut 67

Willard 77, Castalia Margaretta 39

Willoughby S. 81, Chardon 80, OT

Wilmington 52, New Richmond 47

Worthington Christian 47, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35

Youngs. Mooney 75, Hubbard 31

Youngs. Ursuline 81, Bristol 30

Youngs. Valley Christian 67, Wellsville 28

Zanesville Rosecrans 65, Cols. Wellington 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bloom-Carroll vs. Circleville, ppd.

___

Friday, Feb. 16 Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Akr. Garfield 43, New Franklin Manchester 31

Cols. Upper Arlington 51, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 40

Genoa Christian 53, Mansfield Temple Christian 32

Liberty Christian Academy def. Granville Christian, forfeit

Miller City 54, Ft. Jennings 37

Vermilion 40, Huron 31

OHSAA Playoffs

Division III

Region 12

Spring. Greenon 50, Jamestown Greeneview 33

___

No posts to display