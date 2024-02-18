Braun scores 24 as Wright State takes down Robert Morris 101-71

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — AJ Braun had 24 points in Wright State’s 101-71 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday.

Braun had eight rebounds for the Raiders (15-12, 10-6 Horizon League). Brandon Noel scored 21 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Trey Calvin had 21 points and was 8 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Colonials (10-17, 6-10) were led by Alvaro Folgueiras, who posted 15 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jackson Last added 15 points and two steals for Robert Morris. Justice Williams also had 12 points.