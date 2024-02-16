OSU Ext. Clinton & Fayette to host Ag Outlook breakfast

OSU Extension Clinton & Fayette counties are hosting the 2024 Agriculture Outlook breakfast. Please join us to learn about grain marketing, local and international grain trade, and farm economics.

Our topics are:

•Economic View from the Farmgate – Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management, OSU Extension

•Staying in Tuned with Grain Markets – Dr. Seungki Lee, PhD, OSU, Dept of Ag, Environ, & Development Economics

•Marketing Grain Locally and Internationally – John Surber, Owner of Premier Grain

Date: March 5

Time: 8 a.m.-11 a.m

Location: Fayette County Extension Office, 1415 US Highway 22 SW, Washington C.H.

Cost: $10

Payment can be made upon arrival.

Registration begins at 8 a.m, followed by breakfast and the program.

To register, please email or call Ken Ford or Brooks Warner by March 1.

Ken Ford: (740) 335-1150 [email protected]

Brooks Warner: (937) 382-0901 [email protected]