Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Feb. 19-23 is as follows:

MONDAY

Closed for Presidents’ Day

TUESDAY

Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Chicken parmesan, seasoned vegetables, garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit

THURSDAY

Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, animal crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes & gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Feb. 19-23 is as follows:

MONDAY

Closed for Presidents’ Day

TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. Commodities

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch