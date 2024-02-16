Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Feb. 19-23 is as follows:
MONDAY
Closed for Presidents’ Day
TUESDAY
Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Chicken parmesan, seasoned vegetables, garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit
THURSDAY
Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, animal crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes & gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Feb. 19-23 is as follows:
MONDAY
Closed for Presidents’ Day
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Commodities
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch