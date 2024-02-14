One dead following 2-vehicle collision on US 68

CLINTON COUNTY – A Fayetteville resident died as the result of a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning on US Route 68 near mile post 8 in Washington Township, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 6:19 a.m., a 2012 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Matthew L. Burge, 23, of Fayetteville, was traveling south on U.S. Route 68. A 2013 Ford F-150, driven by Garrett L. Allen, 29, of Fayetteville, was traveling north on U.S. Route 68. The Jeep traveled left of center, striking the Ford head-on, according to OSHP.

Allen succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to authorities.

Allen was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Coroner’s Office, Wilmington and Blanchester Fire/EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wilmington Post.