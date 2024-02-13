Blue Lions win FAC wrestling tournament; 1st conf. title since 2012

Blue Lion junior Jake Bashor celebrates winning the Frontier Athletic Conference wrestling championship at 215 pounds on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Miami Trace High School. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Members of the Washington High School boys and girls wrestling teams celebrate winning their respective Frontier Athletic Conference tournament titles at Miami Trace High School Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Courtesy photo Miami Trace team members react during the Frontier Athletic Conference tournament Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at Miami Trace High School. Photo by Ray Wise Miami Trace’s Brice Perkins won the 138-pound weight class at the Frontier Athletic Conference tournament held Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at Miami Trace High School. Photo by Ray Wise Washington’s Malachi McCullough competes against Miami Trace’s Asher LeBeau in the championship bout at 150 pounds during the FAC tournament at Miami Trace High School Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. McCullough won this match in overtime, 6-4. Photo by Ray Wise Lyric Dickerson of Miami Trace (right) wrestles Casen Snyder of Washington in the championship at 120 pounds at the FAC tournament Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Dickerson won by pin in 2:55. Photo by Ray Wise Miami Trace’s Conor Harrison wrestles Wesley Scott of Chillicothe for first place at 190 pounds in the FAC tournament Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Scott won this match, 6-4. Photo by Ray Wise Casen Snyder of Washington competes at 126 pounds in the championship against Miami Trace’s Will Enochs at the FAC tournament Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Snyder won this match by an 8-5 decision. Photo by Ray Wise

The Washington Blue Lions accomplished something they had not done in 12 years when they won the conference wrestling tournament held at Miami Trace High School Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Blue Lions last won a league wrestling tournament title in 2012 when they were then members of the South Central Ohio League.

Washington won Saturday with 197 team points.

Miami Trace was second with 147 team points.

Miami Trace wins the overall FAC title with a record of 9-1.

Washington places second overall at 8-2.

In the tournament, Jackson was third with 94.5 points, followed by Chillicothe in fourth with 82.5 points, Hillsboro was fifth with 72 points and McClain was sixth with 63 points.

Jackson finishes third in the FAC at 6-4, followed by Hillsboro at 5-5, Chillicothe at 2-8 and McClain at 1-9.

Washington had five FAC weight class champions — Bradley Forsythe (113), Casen Snyder (126), Malachi McCullough (150), Tristan Vires (157) and Jake Bashor at 215.

Miami Trace had four FAC weight class champions — Lyric Dickerson (120), Brice Perkins (138), Landon St. Clair (144), and Tyler Stevens at 165.

“It was very exciting for our guys,” Washington head coach Louis Reid said. “We thought we had a very good chance to win the tournament title. Because of our two dual meet losses (to Jackson and Miami Trace) we knew we would need a lot of help to win the overall title, or even tie.

“We thought we could win the tournament and we thought that would be a great thing,” Reid said. “Miami Trace has won every tournament since the FAC (was formed, in 2017); even their dominance in the SCOL.” The Blue Lions were the last team to beat Miami Trace in the conference wrestling tournament.

“I enjoy the competition,” Reid said. “It pushes us to be better. Ben Fondale and Jake Garringer have done a great job with the Miami Trace program. Congratulations to them on continuing to win (the FAC). They don’t have a full team but they still won another FAC title, that’s impressive in itself.

“We were pretty excited to get five league champions,” Reid said. “That ties for the most league champions we ever had, which, we had five in 2012. That’s the most in school history, as far as wrestling goes.”

Washington has a dual meet at Westfall tonight. The Blue Lions do not wrestle this weekend, but will compete in the Division II Sectional Saturday, Feb. 17 at Gallia Academy High School, as will every FAC team.

First Place

106 Braiden McGinnis (Jackson) pin* Nathan Snyder (Washington) 1:59

113 Bradley Forsythe (Washington) pin Kolton Baker (Jackson) 1:48

120 Lyric Dickerson (Miami Trace) pin Talon Freese (Washington) 2:55

126 Casen Snyder (Washington) dec. Will Enochs (Miami Trace) 8-5

132 Cannan Smith (Chillicothe) tech. fall Dalton Rowland (McClain) tf21-6

138 Brice Perkins (Miami Trace) pin* Jensen Greene (Jackson) 3:05

144 Landon St. Clair (Miami Trace) pin* Carlos Gonzalez (McClain) 0:57

150 Malachi McCullough (Washington) dec. Asher LeBeau (Miami Trace) 6-4 OT

157 Tristan Vires (Washington) pin Ryan Burns (Hillsboro) 3:54

165 Tyler Stevens (Miami Trace) maj. dec. Mack Parsley (Washington) md11-3

175 Evan Lake (Chillicothe) dec. Gary Reno (Hillsboro) 8-2

190 Wesley Scott (Chillicothe) dec. Connor Harrison (Miami Trace) 6-4

215 Jake Bashor (Washington) pin Hunter Sites (Jackson) 2:40

285 Ethan Hill (McClain) pin Brady Rohrer (Washington) 3:55

Third Place

106 Remy Willis (McClain) Bye Add 3pts (3rd Place by Bye) Bye

126 Kylan Brown (Hillsboro) pin Jacob Mick (McClain) 4:33

132 Austin Cottrell (Washington) pin Jonah Wilson (Hillsboro) 0:43

138 Jared Riveria (Washington) Bye Add 3pts (3rd Place by Bye) Bye

144 Dylan Cox (Jackson) Bye Add 3pts (3rd Place by Bye) Bye

150 Justin Hughes (Jackson) forfeit Charles Starks (Hillsboro) Forfeit

157 Garrett Carson (Miami Trace) pin Griffin Sams (Chillicothe) 2:55

165 Mathias Hostetler (Hillsboro) dec. Mike Baker (Jackson) 11-4

175 Brendan Peters (Washington) pin Cayden Snyder (Jackson) 2:54

190 Cameron Jones (Washington) pin Curtis Ewing (Jackson) 0:29

215 Zach Janes (Chillicothe) pin John Queen (Miami Trace) 2:53

285 Ian Lawson (Hillsboro) dec. Joshua McGraw (Miami Trace) 8-5

Consolation Semifinal

106 Remy Willis (McClain) Bye Add 4pts (Minimum 4th Guaranteed) Bye

126 Kylan Brown (Hillsboro) Bye Add 4pts (Minimum 4th Guaranteed) Bye

Jacob Mick (McClain) Bye Add 4pts (Minimum 4th Guaranteed) Bye

132 Jonah Wilson (Hillsboro) dec. Jacob Rheinscheld (Miami Trace) 6-4

Austin Cottrell (Washington) pin Quentyn Sturgell (Jackson) 2:31

138 Jared Riveria (Washington) Bye Add 4pts (Minimum 4th Guaranteed) Bye

144 Dylan Cox (Jackson) Bye Add 4pts (Minimum 4th Guaranteed) Bye

150 Justin Hughes (Jackson) forfeit Connor Francis (McClain) Forfeit

Charles Starks (Hillsboro) Bye Add 4pts (Minimum 4th Guaranteed) Bye

157 Griffin Sams (Chillicothe) forfeit Joshua Smith (McClain) Forfeit

Garrett Carson (Miami Trace) Bye Add 4pts (Minimum 4th Guaranteed) Bye

165 Mathias Hostetler (Hillsboro) pin Cole Rapp (McClain) 0:48

Mike Baker (Jackson) Bye Add 4pts (Minimum 4th Guaranteed) Bye

175 Cayden Snyder (Jackson) pin Bryan McIntier (Miami Trace) 0:21

Brendan Peters (Washington) pin Oris Snyder (McClain) 2:17

190 Curtis Ewing (Jackson) dec. Mason Harper (Hillsboro) 8-5

Cameron Jones (Washington) Bye Add 4pts (Minimum 4th Guaranteed) Bye

215 Zach Janes (Chillicothe) pin John Deans (Hillsboro) 0:24

John Queen (Miami Trace) Bye Add 4pts (Minimum 4th Guaranteed) Bye

285 Ian Lawson (Hillsboro) pin James Whitaker (Chillicothe) 2:01

Joshua McGraw (Miami Trace) Bye Add 4pts (Minimum 4th Guaranteed) Bye

Semifinal

106 Braiden McGinnis (Jackson) Bye Add 10pts (Minimum 2nd Guaranteed) Bye

Nathan Snyder (Washington) pin Remy Willis (McClain) 2:17

113 Bradley Forsythe (Washington) Bye Add 10pts (Minimum 2nd Guaranteed) Bye

Kolton Baker (Jackson) Bye Add 10pts (Minimum 2nd Guaranteed) Bye

120 Lyric Dickerson (Miami Trace) Bye Add 10pts (Minimum 2nd Guaranteed) Bye

Talon Freese (Washington) Bye Add 10pts (Minimum 2nd Guaranteed) Bye

126 Will Enochs (Miami Trace) pin Jacob Mick (McClain) 3:07

Casen Snyder (Washington) pin Kylan Brown (Hillsboro) 1:54

132 Cannan Smith (Chillicothe) pin* Austin Cottrell (Washington) 3:35

Dalton Rowland (McClain) pin* Jonah Wilson (Hillsboro) 3:11

138 Brice Perkins (Miami Trace) Bye Add 10pts (Minimum 2nd Guaranteed) Bye

Jensen Greene (Jackson) tech. fall Jared Riveria (Washington) tf16-1

144 Landon St. Clair (Miami Trace) Bye Add 10pts (Minimum 2nd Guaranteed) Bye

Carlos Gonzalez (McClain) pin Dylan Cox (Jackson) 5:41

150 Asher LeBeau (Miami Trace) forfeit Charles Starks (Hillsboro) Forfeit

Malachi Mcullough (Washington) pin Justin Hughes (Jackson) 4:00

157 Ryan Burns (Hillsboro) pin* Garrett Carson (Miami Trace) 4:22

Tristan Vires (Washington) pin* Griffin Sams (Chillicothe) 1:05

165 Mack Parsley (Washington) dec.* Mike Baker (Jackson) 8-1

Tyler Stevens (Miami Trace) pin* Mathias Hostetler (Hillsboro) 4:41

175 Gary Reno (Hillsboro) dec.* Brendan Peters (Washington) 8-2

Evan Lake (Chillicothe) pin Cayden Snyder (Jackson) 3:43

190 Wesley Scott (Chillicothe) pin* Cameron Jones (Washington) 0:27

Connor Harrison (Miami Trace) pin* Curtis Ewing (Jackson) 1:36

215 Jake Bashor (Washington) dec.* John Queen (Miami Trace) 3-1

Hunter Sites (Jackson) dec.* Zach Janes (Chillicothe) 9-2

285 Ethan Hill (McClain) pin* Joshua McGraw (Miami Trace) 3:58

Brady Rohrer (Washington) pin* Ian Lawson (Hillsboro) 1:44

First Round

132 Austin Cottrell (Washington) dec. Jacob Rheinscheld (Miami Trace) 7-2

Jonah Wilson (Hillsboro) pin Quentyn Sturgell (Jackson) 2:54

150 Charles Starks (Hillsboro) no match Connor Francis (McClain) No Match

157 Garrett Carson (Miami Trace) forfeit Joshua Smith (McClain) Forfeit

165 Mike Baker (Jackson) pin Cole Rapp (McClain) 0:49

175 Brendan Peters (Washington) pin Bryan McIntier (Miami Trace) 0:26

Evan Lake (Chillicothe) pin Oris Snyder (McClain) 0:59

190 Cameron Jones (Washington) pin Mason Harper (Hillsboro) 1:10

215 John Queen (Miami Trace) pin John Deans (Hillsboro) 3:07

285 Joshua McGraw (Miami Trace) pin James Whitaker (Chillicothe) 1:39