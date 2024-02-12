Republican Women’s Club installs officers

The Fayette County Republican Women’s Club recently kicked off its new year with the installation of officers. Judge Mary E. King, Fayette County Court of Common Pleas, Probate and Juvenile Divisions and club member, presented the oath at the February meeting. The club meets the first Monday of the month, 6:30 p.m. at the Evelyn Pentzer meeting room. New members are welcome. Pictured are Judge King, Carol Riddick, Secretary, Robin Beekman, treasurer, Jane Lynch, vice president, and Tracey Rankin, president.

Submitted photo