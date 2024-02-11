Postseason brackets released for boys basketball

The OHSAA boys basketball postseason tournament seedings were announced on Sunday afternoon on the OHSAA website.

Washington received the No. 3 seed in the DII Southeast District tournament and will host the winner of No. 14 seed Logan Elm and No. 19 seed Athens on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Sectional Semifinals. Logan Elm will host Athens on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.

If the Blue Lions advance to the Sectional Championship, that game will be played at Miami Trace High School on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. against the winner of No. 6 seed Unioto or No. 11 Sheridan.

Speaking of Miami Trace, the Panthers received the No. 5 seed and will host No. 12 seed Hillsboro on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Sectional Semifinals. The winner of that game will then play on Friday, Feb. 23 at Zane Trace High School at 8 p.m. in the Sectional Championship. The opponent would be the winner of No. 13 Circleville/No. 20 Alexander vs No. 4 New Lexington.

Elsewhere in the Frontier Athletic Conference, McClain is the No. 17 seed and will travel to No. 16 seed Gallia Academy on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. in a Sectional Quarterfinal game. The winner will then travel to take on No. 1 seed Marietta on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Sectional Semifinals.

Jackson is the No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 seed Vinton County on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Sectional Semifinals. The winner will play the winner of No. 15 Waverly/No. 18 River Valley vs No. 2 seed Warren on Friday, Feb. 23 at 6:15 p.m. at Logan High School.