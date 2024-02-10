Lady Lion wrestling repeats as FAC champions

Lady Lion freshman Abi Forsythe slams Neveah Hill of Jackson during the 115-pound Frontier Athletic Conference girls wrestling championship match at Miami Trace High School on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Forsythe won the championship via pin. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Courtesy photo The Washington Lady Lion wrestling team won their second straight Frontier Athletic Conference Championship at Miami Trace High School on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (pictured, l-r); Head coach Wes Gibbs, Lyndyn Gibbs, Abi Forsythe, Kaylee Scott, Alicia Naverette, Janessa Ayler, Leah Marine, and assistant coach Jaelyn Mason.

The Frontier Athletic Conference wrestling tournament for boys and girls wrestling took place on Saturday at Miami Trace High School.

For the girls, the Washington Lady Lions wont their second straight FAC title, and all six wrestlers on the roster were FAC champions.

Washington finished with 96 team points, followed by Jackson with 77.5, McClain with 62, and Hillsboro with 10. Miami Trace and Chillicothe do not have girls teams this season at the high school level.

Individual results for Washington:

At 110 pounds, Leah Marine won the championship over Emma Smith of Jackson via decision.

At 115 pounds, Abi Forsythe won the championship by pinning Nevaeh Hill of Jackson.

At 120 pounds, Alicia Naverette won the championship by pinning Peyton Hipsher of Hillsboro.

At 125 pounds, Lyndyn Gibbs pinned Dyaza Daughtery of McClain to claim the championship.

At 130 pounds, Kaylee Scott pinned Heavenly Lucas of Jackson in the championship.

At 170 pounds, Janessa Ayler won the championship via forfeit.

Lady Lion head coach Wes Gibbs was pleased with his team’s performance.

“To win outright, we had to make some moves to limit McClain in the championship rounds. Janessa weighed in today as a league champ.

“Overall, I think everyone wrestled pretty good today. Leah at 110 pounds won a solid match. Abi at 115 proved she can move up and come in clutch for the team. Alicia scrambled out of a bad situation, and then getting the pin was awesome.

“Lyndyn getting a solid pin against McClain, and Kaylee Scott getting the pin secured six championships.

“We had a big day at Miami Trace. The boys won big, we won our second league title, and we had 11 total champions. These kids have put in a lot of work, but I think we are all finally healthy, which is big because the postseason starts soon.”

The Washington Lady Lions will host the second-annual ‘Queen of the Jungle’ tournament on Saturday, Feb. 17 with wrestling beginning at 10 a.m. Several schools from all over the state are expected to compete in the tournament.