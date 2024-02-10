Authorities respond to 2 vehicle accidents Saturday

One injury was reported Saturday afternoon from a two-vehicle accident at the State Route 734/Pleasant View Road intersection. According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, extraction was completed and one individual was transported from the scene by Fayette County EMS. Pictured is the accident from 734/Pleasant View.

Also on Saturday, a lift device hauling a propane tank fell off of a semi in front of Love’s Travel Stop at the I-71/US 35 intersection. Authorities responded to the scene and no leak from the propane tank was reported.

Submitted photo