Washington Municipal Court civil legal news

From the Washington Municipal Court:

Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, SD v. Shawn Huston, 438 Comfort Ln., Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $4,478.70, for complaint.

Credit Corp Solutions Inc, Draper, UT v. Anthony LeBeau, 10084 Post Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $5,593.04, for complaint.

LVNV Funding, Greenville, SC v. Tracy A. Dillon, 1111 S. Hinde St., Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $1,207.85, complaint.

LVNV Funding, Greenville, SC v. Vicki Woods, 810 Maple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $1,207.85, for complaint.

Homeland Credit Union Inc., Chillicothe, OH v. Chad W. Arnold, 1015 Rawlings St., Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $5,722.02, for complaint.

Kenneth D. Chrisman, M.D., Dayton, OH v. Robert Pyles, 517 Second St., Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $4,124.00, for complaint.

LVNV Funding, Greenville, SC v. Roger Detty, 2747 Snow Hill Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $905.33, for complaint.

LVNV Funding, Greenville, SC v. Victoria Vallery, 2095 Hidy Road NW, Jeffersonville, Ohio, claims amount $9,319.70, for complaint.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, Wlimington, NE v. Robert D. Dawes II, 345 Ely St., Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $8,408.93, for complaint.

Kemba Financial Credit Union, Gahanna, OH v. Daniel and Teresa Hirsch, 5452 White Oak Road NE, Bloomingburg, Ohio, claims amount $7,630.31, for complaint.

Discover Bank, New Albany, OH v. Doug E. Smalley, 32 State St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, claims amount $3,399.23, for complaint.

Capital One, Richmond, VA v. Dylan S. Stanley, 717 Yeoman St., Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $2,333.91, for complaint.

Capital One, Richmond, VA v. Dianna Alfred, 1 Commercial Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $2,296.79, for complaint.

Discover Bank, New Albany, OH v. Evin O. Toot, 434 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $2,047.93, for complaint.

Capital One, Richmond, VA v. John M. Evans, 2836 US Hwy 22 NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $11,529.25, for complaint.

Capital One, Richmond, VA v. Kimber D. Herron, 716 Yeoman St., Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $2,574.78, for complaint.

Onemain Financial Group LLC, Columbus, OH v. Timothy A. Branscom, 3596 US Hwy 22 SE, Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $2,162.28, for complaint.

Onemain Financial Group LLC, Columbus, OH v. Ryan S. Carnahan, P.O Box 757, Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $2,136.73, for complaint.

U.S. Bank National Association, Independence, OH v. Mark D. Grafstrom, 5473 West Road NE, Bloomingburg, Ohio, claims amount $8,607.25, for complaint.