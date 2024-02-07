Buckeye Land and Livestock Club holds first 4-H meeting of the year

On Jan. 28, Buckeye Land and Livestock held its first 4-H meeting for the year. The meeting was called to order, Pledge and Allegiance was said, followed by the 4-H pledge.

Cloverbuds were then dismissed to their room and had six kids in attendance. Next, the members and advisors introduced themselves and what projects they are taking.

New officers were elected: president- Gus Wilt, vice president- Megan Brandt, secretary- Jocie Wilt, treasurer- Caitlyn Cottrill, health officer- Tess Dolphin, safety officer- Abby Lewis, environmental – Clint Wilt, news reporter- Bailey Zimmerman, recreation- Several groups of kids that will sign up for each meeting.

Enrollment must be completed by March 1, everything is done online at www.4honline.com. The enrollment info with links and calendars were passed out. We also discussed and voted on the fee and decided dues are $30 per person, which will include a t-shirt and one book. If the member is in more than one club, dues will be slightly discounted. Cloverbud dues are $15 per child and will include a t-shirt.

Upcoming events

Camp Counselor meeting is Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m., if you are interested in being a counselor. If you are interested in being a cloverbud counselor, applications are due by Saturday, Feb. 3 and the application is found online at Fayette.ous.edu or call the extension office with any questions. 4-H camp this year will be May 30- June 3.

Quality Assurance dates were given:

March 4 6:30-7:00

March 5 6:30-7:00

April 8 6:30-7:00

April 9 6:30-7:00

Mandatory for all livestock projects unless you are in FFA and you complete through Ag.

Junior superintendent applications are due by March 22, you should receive those in the mail if you are eligible.

Market rabbits exhibitors breed date are due by March 10.

Poultry exhibitors were informed there is a resource book available this year.There is a link to submit your order for a book by Feb. 23. The cost is $12. A handout was given with the link.

Beef Feeder Banquet date announced, Feb. 26, doors opening at 6 p.m., with the meal at 7 p.m.

Next meeting will be held Sunday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m.