Blue Lions top Vikings, 62-55

Blue Lion senior John Wall knocks down a shot during the first half of the game against Vinton County on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Pictured on defense for the Vikings is Ian Mohler (12). Photo by Mary Kay West

The Washington Blue Lions (12-2, 7-1 FAC) looked to keep their unbeaten streak at home alive on Tuesday as they hosted the Vinton County Vikings (14-4, 10-0 TVC). Washington came into the contest a perfect 8-0 in games at Washington High School, and had won their last 12 dating back to last season.

Several media outlets were on hand to take in the match-up between two of the better teams in the DII Southeast District.

The Blue Lions led from the opening tip to the final buzzer in an entertaining, fast-paced contest, picking up a 62-55 win.

Washington led 16-9 late in the opening quarter. With less than 10 seconds remaining, junior Jacob Lindsey blocked a shot that was recovered by John Wall, who took it all the way and was fouled at the buzzer while shooting. Wall made both free throws to make it 18-9 after one.

The Blue Lions led 33-17 at one point in the second quarter, but the Vikings would go on a 15-3 run to close out the half capped off with a buzzer-beating three from Cobra Sharp to make it 36-32 in favor of Washington at the break.

Washington held a 49-42 lead going into the final period.

An early three from Sharp made it 49-45, but that was as close as Vinton County would get to taking a lead as the Blue Lions pulled away and held on for the win.

Statistically for Washington, Garrett Rickman led with 20 points and added one rebound and two assists.

Isaiah Haithcock followed with 18 points, six rebounds, one steal and one assist.

John Wall was next with 12 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Gabe Tayese added six points, seven rebounds including a team-high three offensive, and two steals.

Noah Haithcock chipped in four points and also had seven rebounds to go with two blocks and two assists.

Will Miller contributed two points, seven rebounds, and a team-high three assists.

Jacob Lindsey added a blocked shot to the team’s total.

Blue Lion head coach Shannon Bartruff shared some comments following the victory.

”We got off to a great start moving the ball and attacking the basket. When we do that, we are really tough to guard. When we settle for transition threes our offense gets stagnant. I thought our defensive effort for three quarters was great, the second quarter we were lazy in transition and gave up threes.

“Isaiah was great tonight offensively and guarded their best player defensively. Garrett and John are two of the better guards in our district and they show that night in and night out. They were huge for us on both ends tonight. Will Miller had a great game for us. He made plays on offense and was phenomenal on defense and with rebounding. He’s a tough kid. Gabe was Gabe, tough defense, gritty rebounds, finishing at the basket, and always giving us energy. Noah continues to grow and get better. He’s one of our best rebounders and is our best shot blocker.

“This was a game I was worried about following the emotional battle against Miami Trace. I’m proud of the effort.”

Vinton County (14-5, 10-0 TVC) will host Jackson (13-5, 5-4 FAC) on Saturday night with a 7 p.m. varsity tip.

Washington (13-2, 7-1 FAC) will travel to Hillsboro (9-9, 5-3 FAC) on Thursday with a 7:30 p.m. varsity tip.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

VC 9 23 10 13 — 55

W 18 18 13 13 — 62

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 7 (2)-0-20; John Wall 2 (2)-2-12; Will Miller 1-0-2; Noah Haithcock 1-2-4; Gabe Tayese 3-0-6; Isaiah Haithcock 7-4-18; Jacob Lindsey 0-0-0. TOTALS — 21 (4)-8-62. Free throw shooting: 8 of 12 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall 2, Rickman 2. Field goal shooting: 25 of 47 for 53 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 12 for 33 percent. Turnovers: 15. Rebounds: 33 (9 offensive). Blocked shots: 3. Assists: 10. Steals: 6.

VINTON COUNTY — Matt Hembree 0-1-1; Owen Hire 2-4-8; Cobra Sharp 0 (3)-0-9; Parker Shonborn 0-0-0; Ian Mohler 1-0-2; Hayden Reynolds 2 (2)-0-10; Garrett Brown 6 (2)-2-20; Ashton Allman 1-3-5. TOTALS — 12 (7)-10-55. Free throw shooting: 10 of 15 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Sharp 3, Reynolds 2, Brown 2. Turnovers: 13.

Blue Lion j-v defeats Vikings

In the j-v contest, Washington defeated Vinton County, 51-39.

Statistically for the Blue Lions, Jeston Everhart led all scorers with 21 points, followed by Aden Osborne with 12, Cooper Robertson with nine, Avery Wightman with four, Bryson Heath with three, and Jordan Lamb with two.

Washington freshman victorious over Vinton County

In the freshman game, the Blue Lions won 40-35.

Statistically for Washington, Evan Wilson led all scorers with 16 points, followed by Aden Osborne with nine, Quinton Marine with eight, Xavier Malone with five and Austin Hughes with two.