‘Pearls of Hope’ dinner to benefit Tammy LeBeau

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — On Feb. 3, “Pearls of Hope,” — a benefit dinner and raffle — will be held at the American Legion Post 25 for a beloved local resident, Tammy LeBeau, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 double lung cancer in October of 2023.

Pearls of Hope will begin at 7 p.m., with tickets at $20 that include dinner and all activities. All proceeds will go to assisting LeBeau with treatments and other medical expenses that will be difficult for the single mother to cover while she is battling cancer and unable to work.

The event was organized by Susan Valentine-Scott, one of LeBeau’s long-time best friends of over 37 years. According to Valentine-Scott, LeBeau is a single mother of her two adult children, Macy LeBeau and Christian Cummins. She is also now a grandmother of two. LeBeau is well-known and loved in the Fayette County area as a “social butterfly” and “lover of people.”

Before her diagnoses, LeBeau worked at the Fayette County Children Services, and prior to that, worked at the Record-Herald.

“Tammy is so loved, not only by her friends and family, but by the community as well,” said Valentine-Scott. “We need the community to come together to help support her financially through this.”

T-shirts for Tammy LeBeau are being pre-sold now for $25. Follow the Pearls of Hope for Tammy LeBeau event page for more info at https://www.facebook.com/events/1258513674815722.

American Legion Post 25 is located at 1240 US Route 22.