Lady Panthers fall to Lady Indians, 56-46

Miami Trace sophomore Ryleigh Vincent puts up a shot during the first half of the game against Hillsboro on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Also pictured for Miami Trace is Lauren Guess (24) and Zoey Grooms (in back). Pictured for Hillsboro is Blake Herdman (22), Kobie Miles (4), Peighton Bledsoe (3), and Rylie Scott (back left). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

On a frigid Wednesday evening, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers (5-9, 2-5 FAC) hosted the Hillsboro Lady Indians (7-8, 3-4 FAC) in a Frontier Athletic Conference basketball contest.

Hillsboro defeated Miami Trace in a thriller, 58-56 the first time the teams played this season. That was on Dec. 6, over a month ago, and both squads have had several games under their belts since then.

On this night, the Lady Indians never trailed the entire game and led by as many as 18 points in the second half on their way to a 56-46 road victory.

Hilsboro sophomore Kobie Miles scored the first basket of the contest, followed by a three from teammate Peighton Bledsoe to give the Lady Indians an early 5-0 lead.

A jumper and a free throw from Miami Trace freshman Lauren Guess made it 5-3 just moments later.

After another layup from Miles, Lady Panther sophomore Ryleigh Vincent connected on two free throws to get them back within two.

Two free throws from Bledsoe were followed by two free throws from Miami Trace’s lone senior Jessee Stewart to keep it at a one possession game.

The Lady Panthers would later tie the game on a layup from sophomore Zoey Grooms, prompting a Hillsboro timeout.

The Lady Indians would go on a 6-0 run to close out the quarter, including a layup from freshman Tylee Davis and four points from Miles. Miami Trace would have a look for a shot at the buzzer but the attempt was no good, making it 15-9 after one.

Hillsboro would outscore Miami Trace 17-9 in the second period, forcing several turnovers to take a 32-18 lead into the half.

The Lady Indians led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, and were ahead 46-32 with just one period to play.

Miami Trace began the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to get within five points, thanks to a three from Stewart, a three-point play from Vincent, a jumper from Guess and a free throw from Stewart.

That was as close as the Lady Panthers would get, as Hillsboro outscored them 10-5 over the final four minutes to take a league victory back to Highland County.

Miami Trace head coach Kayla Dettwiller spoke following the loss.

”When we came out in the first half we were flat. At halftime, we challenged them to come out and play with more effort and energy. I thought they did a much better job of that in the second half, they battled back. We got it within five points there in the fourth and then we just started running out of gas at the end.”

Miami Trace (5-10, 2-6 FAC) is back in action next Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Jackson (12-2, 8-0 FAC). The Ironladies defeated Washington on Wednesday by a score of 56-42.

Hillsboro (8-8, 4-4 FAC) plays again on Monday, Jan. 22 at home against Peebles (10-2, 7-2 SHAC).

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 9 9 14 14 — 46

H 15 17 14 10 — 56

MIAMI TRACE — Gracie Lovett 1-1-3; Alison Reeves 0-0-0; Bella Shull 1 (1)-2-7; Jessee Stewart 0 (1)-3-6; Cali Kirkpatrick 0-0-0; Lauren Guess 7-1-15; Ryleigh Vincent 4-3-11; Zoey Grooms 1-2-4. TOTALS — 14 (2)-12-46. Free throw shooting: 12 of 19 for 63 percent. Three-point field goals: Shull, Stewart. Field goal shooting: 16 of 45 for 36 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 12 for 17 percent. Rebounds: 26 (9 offensive). Turnovers: 14. Assists: 10. Steals: 7.

HILLSBORO — Peighton Bledsoe 3 (1)-2-11; Kobie Miles 3-7-13; Rylie Scott 3 (1)-0-9; Tylee Davis 2-5-9; Addyson Miles 1-0-2; Kyra Boyd 1 (1)-3-8; Blake Herdman 0 (1)-0-4. TOTALS — 13 (4)-18-56. Free throw shooting: 18 of 24 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Bledsoe, Herdman, Boyd, Scott. Field goal shooting: 17 of 39 for 44 percent. Turnovers: 15. Offensive Rebounds: 7.

Lady Panthers win j-v game against Lady Indians

In the j-v contest, Miami Trace won by a score of 30-14.

Statistically for the Lady Panthers, Bella Shull led the way with 11 points, followed by Karleigh Cooper, Cali Kirkpatrick, and Rylee Ferguson with four, Alison Reeves and Oliviya Dunnwith three, and Elyse Day with one.