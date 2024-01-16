Tickets available for Denim & Diamonds fundraiser

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE – Tickets are now available for the Fayette County Cancer Support Foundation’s annual Denim & Diamonds fundraiser to be held at the Mahan Building, located at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

The Denim & Diamonds event will be on the evening of Feb. 24. There will be a plated dinner, catered by Carson’s Farmhouse Favorites, followed by entertainment and prizes such as; a life raffle, a silent auction and a 50/50. The foundation has also hired Marcus Harris as the event’s official DJ.

“It’s a time for us to raise money for an important cause, while also having a nice dinner and a good time,” said the foundation’s president, Jennifer Hughes.

The tickets are $75 per individual for anyone and everyone to join. Generous sponsors give $1,000 for a table of eight at the event, as well as half-table sponsors who give $500. All proceeds go to assisting those with cancer in the community. Tickets can be purchased online through the event link at https://fb.me/e/1ybs4s4zy or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FaycoCancerFoundation.

Each year, the Fayette County Cancer Foundation has sold out its Denim & Diamonds event, as the surrounding community knows how important the foundation is, and how much it helps locals who are battling cancer.

The foundation’s treasurer, Angie Curtis, reflected on a time when the foundation’s help was needed during the holidays.

She said, “One time, on Christmas Eve, I went to a woman’s house who was sick with cancer and struggling with money, and I was able to pay her rent with the money we raise within the foundation. She was so close to eviction and it was absolutely heart-wrenching, but we got to turn her electricity and her water back on. Situations like that are so scary, and it just goes to show how critical it is that we stay up and running.”

According to the ladies of the Fayette County Cancer Support Foundation, the volunteers give thousands of dollars every year for cancer patients to have gas money to drive back and forth from their treatments, money for groceries, as well as visiting the store for patients who cannot manage it themselves, and money for treatments that can be extremely difficult to afford.

“Everyone in this foundation has been affected by cancer in some way or another,” said Hughes. “So we have all seen the destruction that it causes. It’s an expensive and devastating disease.”

Organizers said donations for last year’s event plummeted — not reaching even half of what they reached in the previous year. The Fayette County Cancer Support Foundation is asking the community for help.

“We are still thankful for everything we received at the previous event, even if it didn’t reach our goal,” said Curtis. “But we couldn’t help these sweet people without the donations, and we are just hoping for a good turnout from the upcoming Denim & Diamonds event.”