Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Jan. 1-5 is as follows:

MONDAY

Closed – Happy New Year

TUESDAY

Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, fruit, shredded lettuce/tomato

WEDNESDAY

Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit

THURSDAY

Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, warm garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit

FRIDAY

Boneless chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, graham crackers, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Jan. 1-5 is as follows:

MONDAY

Closed – Happy New Year

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Caregivers support group

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure FS

11:30 a.m. Lunch