Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Jan. 1-5 is as follows:
MONDAY
Closed – Happy New Year
TUESDAY
Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, fruit, shredded lettuce/tomato
WEDNESDAY
Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit
THURSDAY
Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, warm garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit
FRIDAY
Boneless chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, graham crackers, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Jan. 1-5 is as follows:
MONDAY
Closed – Happy New Year
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Caregivers support group
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure FS
11:30 a.m. Lunch