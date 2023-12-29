Blue Lions cruise to 68-40 win over Mustangs

Blue Lion junior Roman Chijevsky attacks the basket during the fourth quarter of the game against Lynchburg-Clay on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Chijevsky finished with six points and Washington rolled to a 68-40 victory. Photo by Christy Wall

The Washington Blue Lions (5-1, 3-1 in the FAC) hosted the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs (4-4, 2-3 in the SHAC) on Friday, looking to rebound from their first loss of the season, a 65-50 decision against Miami Trace on Saturday, Dec. 23.

The Blue Lions controlled the game from start to finish and cruised to a 68-40 home win.

The first basket of the game came on a layup from Washington senior Isaiah Haithcock, who scored eight points in the opening quarter.

The Blue Lions led 21-9 after one.

Washington led by as many as 15 in the second quarter, and took a 30-17 lead into the half.

The Blue Lions would outscore the Mustangs 38-23 on their way to victory. All 11 players who were dressed for Washington logged minutes, and all 11 contributed statistically in some fashion.

Statistically for the Blue Lions, Rickman paced the Blue Lions with 18 points and collected four assists, four steals, two rebounds and one block.

Wall was next in scoring with 12 points and added seven assists, six rebounds, and one steal.

Isaiah Haithcock followed with 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while also recording one blocked shot.

Miller scored nine and recorded four assists, one rebound and one steal.

Roman Chijevsky added six points and two rebounds.

Gabe Tayese chipped in four points and secured seven rebounds with five of them being on the offensive glass.

Bryson Heath knocked down a three and added two rebounds and an assist.

Noah Haithcock, Jacob Lindsey, and Cooper Robertson each scored two points. Haithcock pulled down seven rebounds and had one assist and one block, Robertson had two rebounds, and Lindsey had two offensive rebounds and an assist. Javin Baker recorded one assist.

Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff gave some comments following the game.

“Lynchburg-Clay has some nice players, number 24 (Denver Clinton) is averaging 17 points per game. I thought we did a good job on him and he made some really tough, contested shots. They stayed in zone the entire game until we subbed everyone. I thought our guards made some great plays, whether it was an extra pass or a post feed. I’m happy for our guys. Prayers up from Blue Lion basketball to Coach Ackley for a speedy recovery.”

Miami Trace head boys basketball coach Ben Ackley suffered a heart attack after their game Thursday night and is currently recovering.

Washington (6-1, 3-1 in the FAC) will turn right around and travel to play Unioto (4-4, 2-1 in the SVC) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Lynchburg-Clay (4-5, 2-3 in the SHAC) is back in action on January 5 when they travel to take on North Adams (4-3, 4-0 in the SHAC).

SCORE BY QUARTERS

LC 9 8 9 14 — 40

W 21 9 21 17 — 68

LYNCHBURG-CLAY — Asher Faust 2-2-6; Jay Cordrey 1 (2)-0-8; Braedon West 0-0-0; Cody Bell 1-2-4; Austin Bell 1 (1)-1-6; Denver Clinton 6-4-16. TOTALS — 11 (3)-9-40. Free throw shooting: 9 of 13 for 69 percent. Three-point field goals: Cordrey 2, Bell. Turnovers: 9.

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 3 (3)-3-18; John Wall 3 (2)-0-12; Bryson Heath 0 (1)-0-3; Javin Baker 0-0-0; Will Miller 1 (2)-1-9; Noah Haithcock 1-0-2; Gabe Tayese 2-0-4; Roman Chijevsky 3-0-6; Cooper Robertson 1-0-2; Isaiah Haithcock 4-2-10; Jacob Lindsey 1-0-2. TOTALS — 19 (8)-6-10. Free throw shooting: 6 of 10 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Rickman 3, Wall 2, Miller 2, Heath. Field goal shooting: 27 of 57 for 47 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 8 of 24 for 33 percent. Turnovers: 9. Assists: 18. Steals: 6. Blocked shots: 3. Rebounds 38 (13 Offensive).

Blue Lion j-v defeat Mustangs

In the j-v contest, Washington would win by a score of 51-42.

Statistically for the Blue Lions, Jeston Everhart led all scorers with 17 points. Everhart connected on four three-pointers in the first half. He was followed by Bryson Heath with 12, Javin Baker and Cooper Robertson with 8, and Aden Osborne with six.

Washington wins freshman game against Lynchburg-Clay

In the freshman game, the Blue Lions won by a score of 39-27.

Statistically for Washington, Aden Osborne led the way with 18 points, followed by Kiontae Tyree with seven, Evan Wilson and Quinton Marine with six, and Channing Wightman with two.