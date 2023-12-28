Greeneview rallies past Miami Trace in Epifano Holiday Tournament, 50-45

Miami Trace freshman Lauren Guess puts up a shot during the first half of the game with Greeneview in the Epifano Holiday Tournament at Greeneview High School Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Guess led Miami Trace with 18 points. Number 14 for Greeneview is Daylee Sandlin, the game’s high scorer with 20 points. Also for Miami Trace is sophomore Cali Kirkpatrick (11). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace senior Jessee Stewart (10) takes a shot in the lane during the game against Greeneview at Greeneview High School Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Greeneview junior Elyse Waggoner (5) defends. Miami Trace sophomore Zoey Grooms drives the lane during the opening round of the Epifano Holiday Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 at Greeneview High School. Miami Trace sophomore Ryleigh Vincent is double-teamed underneath the basket during the Epifano Holiday Tournament game at Greeneview High School against the host Rams Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.

JAMESTOWN — Wednesday, Dec. 27 was the opening day of the 2023 Epifano Holiday Tournament.

The girls’ varsity tournament is being held at Greeneview High School in Jamestown.

The opening game featured Madison Plains taking on London.

The game went into overtime where London held on to beat Madison Plains, 35-33.

London improves to 8-3 overall and Madison Plains falls to 3-7.

In the nightcap, it was Miami Trace taking on host Greeneview.

Miami Trace took its first lead at 8-7 with 3:36 to play in the first quarter.

The Lady Panthers led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter and took a 30-22 lead into the halftime break.

Greeneview clawed back and drew to a tie, 37-37, at the end of three quarters.

Miami Trace led for what turned out to be the final time, 43-42 with just over four minutes remaining in the game.

Greeneview outscored Miami Trace in the final minutes, 8-2 to post a 50-45 victory.

Miami Trace falls to 3-7 overall, while Greeneview improves to 7-3.

Miami Trace will play Madison Plains in the consolation game Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Greeneview High School.

London will challenge host Greeneview for the Epifano Holiday Tournament championship at 8 p.m. or sometime after, depending on the duration of the first game.

Sophomore Daylee Sandlin was the game’s leading scorer for Greeneview with 20 points. She was one of four different players for her team to hit a three-point field goal. Sandlin was also 9 of 11 from the free throw line.

Sophomore Kylan Climie made three three-point shots and finished with nine points for Greeneview.

Junior Elyse Waggoner made one three for Greeneview, ending the game with eight points.

Junior Brooklyn Erisman completed the game with six points.

For Miami Trace, freshman Lauren Guess led with 18 points. She narrowly missed a double-double, finishing with a team-high nine rebounds, including five offensive.

Freshman Gracie Lovett scored 11 points and shared the team lead with three assists and led the Lady Panthers with three steals. Lovett also had six rebounds.

Senior Jessee Stewart scored nine points, dealt three assists and had one steal.

Sophomore Zoey Grooms hit Miami Trace’s only three-point field goal of the night and finished with four points and four rebounds.

Junior Ellie Robinette had four rebounds, two points, two assists and one steal.

One aspect of the game that was costly for Miami Trace was free throw shooting.

Miami Trace struggled at the line, making 6 of 21 for 29 percent.

Greeneview was 12 of 16 at the line for 75 percent.

Miami Trace made 18 two-point baskets to 10 for Greeneview, but the host team made six three-point field goals to the above mentioned one for Miami Trace.

“We missed some shots we should have made,” Miami Trace head coach Kayla Dettwiller said. “We didn’t get enough defensive rebounds tonight. We gave them too many offensive rebound opportunities. When you’re giving them second, third, fourth chances on shots, at some point they’re going to have one go in.

“We kept sending the wrong kid to the line,” Dettwiller said, referring to Greeneview’s Sandlin. “She’s a high-percentage kid. That’s what we told them before, we can’t send her to the line.

“I feel like we let this one get away from us,” Dettwiller said.

“They did a good job of getting the ball inside,” Greeneview head coach Samantha Bihl said. “Obviously, we’re a lot smaller than them. We were missing our starting post player tonight due to sickness.

“We knew we had to key in on rebounding,” Bihl said. “In the first half we really struggled with that. We didn’t box out very well. They got a lot of big offensive rebounds and put backs.

“In the second half I felt like we did a much better job of just getting more stops, defensively, rebounding the ball, securing it and then out-letting it,” Bihl said. “Daylee had a tremendous game for us. She got to the rim very well and finished.

“Overall, it was a different intensity on defense for us in the second half,” Bihl said.

Miami Trace scored 30 points in the first half and was held to 15 in the second half.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 14 16 7 8 — 45

G 9 13 15 13 — 50

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 1-0-2; Gracie Lovett 5-1-11; Allison Reeves 0-0-0; Jessee Stewart 3-2-8; Cali Kirkpatrick 0-0-0; Lauren Guess 8-2-18; Ryleigh Vincent 1-0-2; Zoey Grooms 0 (1)-1-4. TOTALS — 18 (1)-6-45. Free throw shooting: 6 of 21 for 29 percent. Three-point field goal: Grooms. Field goal shooting: 19 of 45 for 42 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 9 for 11 percent. Rebounds: 27 (11 offensive). Turnovers: 14. Assists: 8. Steals: 7. Fouls: 15.

GREENEVIEW — Peyton McCaslin 0-0-0; Elyse Waggoner 2 (1)-1-8; Kylan Climie 0 (3)-0-9; Daylee Sandlin 4 (1)-9-20; Rylee Queary 0-0-0; Ava Faucett 2-0-4; Brooklyn Erisman 1 (1)-1-6; Jocelyn Kasner 1-0-2; Mackenzie Cox 0-1-1. TOTALS — 10 (6)-12-50. Free throw shooting: 12 of 16 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Climie, 3; Waggoner, Sandlin, Erisman. Field goal shooting: 16 of 41 39 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 21 for 29 percent. Turnovers: 17. Offensive rebounds: 9.

____

London edges Madison Plains in Epifano Holiday Tournament

In the first game of the Epifano Holiday Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Greeneview High School, London defeated Madison Plains, 35-33 in overtime.

London freshman Addison Lambert was the game’s leading scorer with 13 points.

Freshman Madilyn Adkins scored six points for London and senior Kassie Patterson scored five.

Junior Mackenzie Reeves led Madison Plains with 10 points.

Junior Lyla Coil scored six points and junior Aniston Cordell and sophomore Claire Mason both had five points for the Golden Eagles.