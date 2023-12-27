Blue Lion bowlers place 2nd at Bellefontaine Baker Classic

The Washington Blue Lion bowling team with medals and trophy at the 9th Annual Holiday Baker Classic Tournament in Bellefontaine Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. (l-r); Nick Walker, Randon Stolzenburg, Jon Rader, Mason Mullins, Matthew Clay, Luke Crabtree and Coach Buck Caulley. Courtesy photo

BELLEFONTAINE — The Washington High School boys varsity bowlers were in action Tuesday, Dec. 26 at TP Lanes in Bellefontaine for the 9th Annual Holiday Baker Classic Tournament.

The boys would compete against 12 other teams bowling 10 baker games.

The top eight would move on to match play and the Blue Lions qualified in second place with a pinfall of 2,018.

The boys went up against the No. 7 seed Lima Bath in the first round of match play defeating them 2-1.

The Blue Lions would advance on to upset the No. 6 seed, Riverside, 2-0.

Advancing to the finals, the Blue Lions faced off against the No. 1 seed, Coldwater, and would ultimately fall 1-2. The boys did an amazing job today against some tough talent and came away with a second place finish.

Scores versus Coldwater: Washington 244, Coldwater 178; Coldwater 242, Washington 202; Coldwater 224, Washington 177.