Washington Great Oaks FFA Chapter visits National Convention

Members of the Washington Great Oaks FFA Chapter took part in the Ozark Fisheries Tour while on a trip to Indianapolis in November. (standing, l-r); Calee Ellars, Randon Stolzenburg, Casey Hott, Jenna Reitmire, Lauren Thompson, and Jarika Mick. Courtesy photo

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Washington Great Oaks Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter took a trip to the 96th-annual FFA National Convention.

Members of the trip consisted of FFA chapter president Randon Stolzenburg, vice president Calee Ellars, secretary Lauren Thompson, sentinel Jarika Mick, treasurer Jenna Reitmire, student advisor Casey Hott, and advisor Aaron Miller.

During the trip, they learned many important life lessons from the convention, including “Let Love Live,” standing up for yourself and being who you are. They also learned to communicate with other people to learn new things about them, and to understand their story and journey through life and FFA.

While on this trip, they also participated in some fun activities including The Ozark fisheries tour, The MVP Dairy Farm tour, the World’s Toughest Rodeo, and exploring the National Convention mall and Expo Center.

The Washington Great Oaks FFA Chapter’s adventure to the National FFA Convention helped them get their name out to the public, and helped them get to know other chapters better to develop a working relationship with them.