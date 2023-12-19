Fayette Masonic Lodge No. 107 holds Breakfast with Santa

Fayette Masonic Lodge No. 107 staff posing with Santa for their Breakfast With Santa event. Pictured (L-R): Justin Coffman, Anthony Cooper, Matt Rumer and Terry Gruber. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Fayette Masonic Lodge No. 107 held its third-annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The breakfast had a great turnout — Santa visited with the children who all received a small gift and candy canes, and the lodge members greeted and fed over 175 guests. The members of Fayette lodge would like to thank all who attended and also a special thank you to Molly Gruber and Maire Cooper for all they did to help make this a great event. The lodge will look forward to seeing everyone again next year.

The Breakfast with Santa was started in 2021 as a way to enjoy the holiday season with the community. The breakfast with Santa is free to all and any donations received will be donated to a local charity. This is the lodge’s way of giving back to those in need in the community. The Breakfast with Santa is held every year on the third Saturday in December, so please let your friends and family know.

From all the members of Fayette Lodge No.107, they wish the community a Merry Christmas and a blessed and safe New Year.