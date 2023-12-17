Lady Lions fall to Wheelersburg, set to host Wilmington Wednesday

WHEELERSBURG — The Washington Lady Blue Lions took the bus down into Scioto County Saturday, Dec. 16 for a non-conference game against the Lady Pirates.

Wheelersburg won the game, 49-37.

For Washington, senior Calleigh Wead-Salmi was the leading scorer with 11 points. She made one three-point field goal.

Sophomore Peyton Hughes scored 10 points and junior Maggi Wall had eight points (with two threes).

Sophomore Eliana Racine made one three and finished with five points and senior Lilly Shaw scored three points (a basket from behind the arc).

Sophomore Peyton May of Wheelersburg was the top scorer in the game with 22 points. She made one of her team’s six three-point baskets.

Jaylinn Prather made two threes and ended the game with 12 points; Makenzie Mullens made three three-point baskets for nine points.

Wheelersburg led 12 to 9 at the end of the first quarter.

Washington outscored the Lady Pirates by two points in the second quarter, making it a one-point game, 22-21, at the half.

Wheelersburg doubled up the scoring on Washington in the third quarter, 15-7, expanding its lead to 37-28.

The Lady Pirates closed things out with a 12-9 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Washington (4-5) will host Wilmington (3-4) Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and play at Miami Trace Saturday at 6 p.m. (time approximate due to preceding games).

Wheelersburg improved to 3-2 with the win and will host Western Latham Thursday, Dec. 21.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

WCH 9 12 7 9 — 37

W’burg 12 10 15 12 — 49

WASHINGTON — Kaithlyn Maquiling 0-0-0; Maggi Wall 1 (2)-0-8; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 3 (1)-2-11; Eliana Racine 1 (1)-0-5; Trinity George 0-0-0; Peyton Hughes 5-0-10; Calee Ellars 0-0-0; Lilly Shaw 0 (1)-0-3. TOTALS — 10 (5)-2-37. Free throw shooting: 2 of 2. Three-point field goals: Wall, 2; Wead-Salmi, Racine, Shaw.

WHEELERSBURG — Mia Vastine 1-2-4; Mylee Gleim 1-0-2; Emma Smith 0-0-0; Makenzie Mullens 0 (3)-0-9; Jaylinn Prather 3 (2)-0-12; Baylee Kotcamp 0-0-0; Ava Estep 0-0-0; Peyton May 8 (1)-3-22. TOTALS — 13 (6)-5-49. Free throw shooting: 5 of 10 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Mullens, 3; Prather, 2; May.