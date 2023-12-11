What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Public libraries serve everyone in the community with free programming and infinite resources.

Carnegie Public Library offers many programs to inspire and educate minds of all ages. From 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten to outreach deliveries to seniors, we strive to meet the needs of our fellow Fayette Countians. The library offers books to educate and entertain, databases to research, and items and services to make life a little easier. With Carnegie Public Library’s membership to the SEO Library Consortium, Ohio Digital Library, and HOOPLA, the walls of the library no longer define our collection size. Library cardholders can borrow items above and beyond their reading dreams! Through the State Library of Ohio, cardholders have access to databases like Ancestry, HeritageQuest, and Fold3 – excellent genealogical tools. And the library’s Beyond Books collection features board games, a sewing machine, and traffic cones for your use.

Fayette County’s favorite author is returning to town! Each year, the library welcomes Fayette County native and bestselling children’s and YA author Margaret Peterson Haddix to speak about her career, her craft, and her current projects. The author will be available for photos and autographs, and her books will be available for purchase at the event, courtesy of Books ‘N’ More. This year’s event takes place Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., upstairs at the library.

For children and families: Storytimes: Preschool aged children are invited to “Bonnie’s Books” in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Our youngest readers, ages 0-3, are invited to “Hello, Friends!” in WCH on Thursdays at 11 a.m. For little ones, storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime!

New at the library: Home School Day! Wednesdays each week is geared toward children ages 5-12, and their families. On Home School Day, the library is yours! Beginning at 1 p.m., we will have an activity or program each week focusing on STEM, Art, Books, and more. This is a great opportunity to network with other homeschool students and families.

Saturday, Dec. 16, the library features two crafty programs for adults! The Crochet Club meets at 11 a.m. upstairs at the library. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are welcome to sit, create, chat, and share projects, seek help, or share expertise! Also at 11 a.m., Carnegie Crafters Shandi and Raina will be at Platform Coffee House to demonstrate six different gift-wrapping techniques! This event includes tape, scissors, and a bonus jumbo muffin from Platform Coffee House! Space is limited, registration is required. Call 740-335-2540 to sign up. Attendees may bring their own gifts and wrapping paper and stay for the “open wrapping” event from 12 to 2 p.m. Here you can wrap your gift s with newly-learned skills – and away from prying eyes!

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.