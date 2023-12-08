Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Nov. 3 – 127 S. North St.

Received call from occupant reporting an ongoing odor, requesting it to be checked. FD investigation did not detect any gas leak(s), nor did it detect the presence of carbon-monoxide. FD advised staff that the odor is suspected sewer gas and to contact a plumber to have the lines checked and flushed.

Nov. 2 – 9139 SR 753

FD received station tone for mutual aid with Wayne Township. FD responded with requested aerial ladder and provided assistance.

Nov. 1 – 130 N. Fayette St.

FD was requested for a hot smell inside the building. On arrival, FD met with building staff and were escorted to the area of the smell. FD checked the area with a thermal imaging camera and a four-gas meter. FD were unable to locate any problems inside the building. FD checked the roof top units and all units appeared to be operating correctly. Building staff contacted the HVAC company to schedule a service call. FD cleared the scene.

Oct. 31 – 628 Campbell St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reporting an outlet smoking, appliance unplugged, requesting it to be checked. FD did not find any smoke or fire and noted no sign of evacuation at the time of arrival. FD was advised by the occupant of an odor and visible smoke coming from the kitchen outlet with no visible fire. FD investigation did not find any problem or issue with the electrical circuit and noted a burnt coffee odor near the outlet. The occupant explained the coffee maker was sitting in front of the outlet in question and brewing at the time of the incident. FD believes that steam from the coffee maker was mistaken for smoke. FD advised to replace the coffee maker to ensure there is not a problem with the unit.

Oct. 29 – 525 Spring Ave.

FD responded to smoke in a residence. On arrival, no smoke or fire was showing, and the occupants were standing in the driveway. FD made contact with the occupants who advised they were cleaning the oven, and the house began to fill up with smoke. FD turned off the oven and ventilated the structure. FD remained on scene until all smoke was removed from the structure.

Oct. 28 – 2250 Kenskill Ave.

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. On arrival, FD was met by a keyholder. FD checked the building with the key holder. FD checked the alarm panel and maintenance escorted FD to the acivated detector. No problems were found. Maintenance reset the alarm and FD cleared the scene.

Oct. 27 – 604 W. Temple St.

FD responded to the report of a fire near the tree line. On arrival, FD found an attended, unauthorized controlled burn. FD made contact with the owner and advised of the burn laws. No open burning within a mile of the city limits is permitted and the statewide burn ban is in effect. FD extinguished the fire and cleared the scene.

Oct. 25 – 628 Peddicord Ave.

Received active 911 notification from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting lift assistance, non-emergent response. FD provided manpower.

Oct. 24 – 500 S. Elm St.

FD was requested to first respond for Fayette County EMS.

Oct. 24 – 219 Forest St.

FD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm activation. On arrival, FD contacted the caller and checked the house with gas metering equipment. FD was unable to locate any CO. FD recommended replacing the detector because it was past the seven-year lifespan. FD cleared the scene.

Oct. 21 – 4 Sunny Dr.

Received call from occupant reporting the carbon-monoxide detector was beeping, requesting the residence to be checked. FD investigation did not detect the presence of carbon-monoxide. FD checked the units, replaced the batteries and tested them for proper operation.