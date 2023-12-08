MT sixth graders put on a show at ‘My First Concert’

Director Anna Sollenberger leading the Miami Trace sixth grade band in its jazz concert on Tuesday evening at the Quali-Tee Performing Arts Center. Brya Labig | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — On Tuesday evening, the Miami Trace sixth grade band presented “My First Concert” at the Miami Trace High School Quali-Tee Performing Arts Center. The high school band also gave a Christmas-themed performance.

Directors, Anna Sollenberger and Paul Bissler, led the sixth grade band into its jazz concert. The sixth graders performed “Third Time’s the Charm,” their first song for the audience of family and friends.

The soloists to follow included; Addison Baughn playing “Polly Wolly Doodle,” Jaxon Blair playing “Jingle Bells,” Pistole Carner playing “Merrily We Roll Along,” Sophie Hollis playing “Old McDonald,” Aalayah Scott playing “Good King Wenceslas,” and finally, Ryleigh Winters playing “London Bridge.”

According to the sixth grade director, Sollenberger, the children chosen for the solo performances were selected for their confidence. She described it as “harder than it looks” to play all by themselves in front of a crowd, and complimented them for their “incredible talent.” Sollenberger also explained that children who are still striving for a solo part can earn one in the upcoming spring performance.

Next, Sollenberger led the sixth grade band into more difficult ballads. The band played “Half the Time,” along with “Duet? Do it!,” “Quarter Notes,” and the classic, “Hot Cross Buns.”

The next soloists included; Isaac Dill playing “Merrily We Roll Along,” Bristol Pavey playing “London Bridge,” Jameson Strider playing “Dreydl, Dreydl,” Brodie Wallace playing “Merrily We Roll Along,” Colton Ison playing “Jingle Bells,” and finally, Elliana Galban playing “Bingo.”

The final songs played by the sixth graders were; “Dreydl, Dreydl,” “Twinkling Stars,” “Jolly Old Saint Nick,” and last but not least, a grand performance of “Jingle Bells.”

The Miami Trace High School Band took the stage for a performance of many classical songs like, “Frankenstein,” by Peyton Matthews on Alto Saxophone, and Aaron Brown on trumpet, “Rockin around the Christmas Tree,” played by the MTHS band, “Swingin’ Shanty,” played by Caden Abraham on Alto Saxophone, “I Hear the Bells on Christmas Day,” played by the MTHS band, and “Now What,” played by Ray Finley on Alto Saxophone.

And finally, there was a mash-up outro of “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer/Holly Jolly Christmas” played by the MTHS band.