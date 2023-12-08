Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 11-15 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sloppy Joe, tater tots, corn, vanilla wafers, fruit
TUESDAY
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers
WEDNESDAY
Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, fruit, fruit juice
THURSDAY
CLOSED – NO CONGREGATE MEAL
FRIDAY
Sausage gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, graham crackers, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Dec. 11-15 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Health In Action
11:30 a.m. Lunch
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
11:30 a.m. NO CONGREGATE LUNCH SERVED
5:30 p.m. Christmas Show & Meal (tickets required)
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER DAY