Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 11-15 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sloppy Joe, tater tots, corn, vanilla wafers, fruit

TUESDAY

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers

WEDNESDAY

Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, fruit, fruit juice

THURSDAY

CLOSED – NO CONGREGATE MEAL

FRIDAY

Sausage gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, graham crackers, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Dec. 11-15 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Health In Action

11:30 a.m. Lunch

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

11:30 a.m. NO CONGREGATE LUNCH SERVED

5:30 p.m. Christmas Show & Meal (tickets required)

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER DAY