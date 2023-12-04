Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Tabitha L. Wichman-Kapp, Louisville, Kentucky, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jason A. Whitbeck, Columbus, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Hannah M. Mccomis, Chillicothe, Ohio, 100/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Keera L. Golsby, 415 Brentwood Dr. SW, Washington C.H., Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Wyatt Samuelson, Northridge, California, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jack R. Eidenier, Ottawa Hills, Ohio, 81/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Isabelle M. Vachresse, Portland, Oregon, turn signals, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jennifer K. Hamant, Cincinnati, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zoe M. Wheaton, Greenfield, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Larry Jackson, Edinburg, Indiana, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aaron A. Faith, West Chester, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Fredrick B. Pausch, Hilliard, Ohio, 80/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bianca L. Bunch, Columbus, Ohio, 96/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ryan Snedeker, McDonald, Pennsylvania, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

John C. Howard II, Ownesville, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Lindsay R. Macey, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rashod Maloney, Buffalo, New York, 101/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brunetta Y. Harris, Goodyear, Arizona, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aeryn M. Ford, Fort Wayne, Indiana, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Melvin Lawson, Bainbridge, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David K. White, Wilmington, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zachary J. Dienert, Erie, Pennsylvania, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeffrey A. Shepherd, 559 Flakes Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kayla P. Stein, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cortnie N. Newman, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Manveer Singh, Cincinnati, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mary E. Riley, Columbus, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ryan T. Knisley, 5728 Inskeep Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.