Multiple local track & field athletes compete at Tiger Opener

SPRINGFIELD — Several local collegiate track and field athletes competed in the Wittenberg Tiger Collegiate Opener at the Steemer Fieldhouse on Saturday, Dec. 2.

While there were no team scores, several Division 1 and Division II programs participated in the event.

The following are results from Washington High School and Miami Trace High School alumni that competed in the meet:

Women’s 200-meter dash

Allie Mongold, Capital University (WCH) 28.05, 29th; Jana Griffith, Ohio Dominican University (MT )28.33, 32nd.

Women’s 300-meter dash

Rayana Burns, University of Dayton (WCH) 41.10, 2nd.

Women’s 400-meter dash

Allie Mongold, Capital University (WCH) 1:01.91, 12th; Jana Griffith, Ohio Dominican University (MT ) 1:04.16, 24th.

Women’s 1 Mile run

Meghan Cory, Wilmington College (MT) 5:45.75, 1st; Maggie Copas, Wittenberg University (WCH) 6:11.14, 3rd.

Women’s 4×400-meter relay

Rayana Burns, University of Dayton (WCH) 3:58.37, 1st.

Men’s Shot Put

Dylan Alltop, Wilmington College (MT) 11.13m, 24th.

NOTE: According to the Capital University Athletics website, Allie Mongold’s time of 1:01.91 in the 400-meter dash was the ninth-fastest performance in school history.