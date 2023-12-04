Saturday, Dec. 2 Scores
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA State Championship
Division IV
Cle. Glenville 38, Kettering Alter 3
Division V
Perry 21, Liberty Center 14
Division VII
Maria Stein Marion Local 38, Dalton 0
___
Friday, Dec. 1 Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA State Championship
Division I
Lakewood St. Edward 31, Springfield 21
Division III
Tol. Cent. Cath. 27, Bishop Watterson 7
Division VI
Kirtland 32, Versailles 15
___
Thursday, Nov. 30 Score
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA State Championship
Division II
Massillon 7, Akr. Hoban 2