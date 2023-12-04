Staff Reports
Saturday, Dec. 2 Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Championship

Division IV

Cle. Glenville 38, Kettering Alter 3

Division V

Perry 21, Liberty Center 14

Division VII

Maria Stein Marion Local 38, Dalton 0

___

Friday, Dec. 1 Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Championship

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward 31, Springfield 21

Division III

Tol. Cent. Cath. 27, Bishop Watterson 7

Division VI

Kirtland 32, Versailles 15

___

Thursday, Nov. 30 Score

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Championship

Division II

Massillon 7, Akr. Hoban 2

