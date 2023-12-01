Logos meeting set for Tuesday

Merry Christmas everyone! The birth of Christ was a certainty and His return is a certainty! People will say, “Every generation thinks it is going to happen to them and it hasn’t happened yet.”

This tends to lull us to sleep, which isn’t what the Bible teaches. Matthew 24:44 says, Therefore you also must be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect.

What do we do to get ready?

We will dig into the scripture and find answers.

It isn’t just about us being ready, but preparing those we influence and love for His return as well.

Please join us for this very important December Logos meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H.

Remember to invite your family, friends, and coworkers. I would like for all of you to make a special effort to bring your pre-teen and teenage daughters and granddaughters. Everyone is welcome!

As always, at 6 p.m. we will have a free meal, with our worship service starting at 7 p.m.

Child care will be provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.