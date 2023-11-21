Blue Lions hold off Tigers 67-62 in preseason contest

Blue Lion senior Gabe Tayese (10) fights for a loose ball in the second half of the “Foundation” preseason basketball game against Circleville on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Washington will open the season on Friday, Dec. 1 at St. Charles Preparatory Academy. Also pictured for Washington is John Wall (2) and Noah Haithcock (10) Photo by Christy Wall

CIRCLEVILLE — The 2023-24 edition of Blue Lion basketball traveled to take on the Circleville Tigers in a preseason “Foundation” basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 21, ahead of the first regular season basketball game which will be played on Friday, Dec. 1 at St. Charles Preparatory Academy. A “Foundation” game is a scrimmage that is played just like a game, only the result does not go in the record books for either team.

Washington jumped out to an early 17-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Blue Lions had a comfortable 36-22 advantage.

Going into the final quarter, Washington saw themselves ahead by a score of 50-35.

Circleville was able to rally and work their way within two points of the Blue Lions late in the fourth quarter, but Washington was able to hold them off and came away with a 67-62 road victory.

Statistically for the Blue Lions, senior Garrett Rickman led the way with 24 points, followed by senior Isaiah Haithcock with 15, senior John Wall with eight, senior Gabe Tayese with seven, sophomore Noah Haithcock with six, junior Roman Chijevsky with three, and juniors Gage Merritt and Jacob Lindsey with two points each.

Rickman knocked down three three-point field goals, followed by Chijevsky and Isaiah Haithcock with one each.

Washington was 14-for-17 from the free throw line and committed 10 turnovers.

Statistically for Circleville, Briley Cramer led the Tigers with 23 points, followed by Riley Jenkins with 13, Slater Search with 12, Jack Kline with eight, and Preston Hulse, Drew Thornsley, and Jacob Reichelderfer with two points a piece.

Jenkins connected on three three-point field goals, while Kline hit two and Cramer made one.

Circleville was 18-for-19 from the free throw line and committed 14 turnovers.

Washington will now turn their attention to the season opener against St. Charles. Last season, the Cardinals defeated the Blue Lions by a score of 37-25.