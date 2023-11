Ohio High School Football Scores, State Semifinal Pairings

OHSAA Football State Semifinal Pairings

All games on Friday, November 24, at 7 p.m.

Pairings shown with Associated Press state rank.

Designated home team listed first.

Division I

Springfield (9-5) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-4) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

No. 6 Hilliard Bradley (13-1) vs. No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Division I State Championship: Friday, December 1, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division II

No. 4 Cincinnati Anderson (13-1) vs. No. 1 Massillon Washington (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium

No. 2 Avon (14-0) vs. No. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium

Division II State Championship: Thursday, November 30, 7 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division III

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (14-0) vs. Chardon (11-3) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium

Celina (12-2) vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-1) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

Division III State Championship: Friday, December 1, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division IV

No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (11-2) vs. No. 4 Canton South (14-0) at Euclid Community Stadium

No. 2 Steubenville (13-1) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (11-3) at Westerville Central High School

Division IV State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division V

No. 1 Perry (14-0) vs. No. 7 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (12-1) at Shelby WAC Stadium

No. 6 Germantown Valley View (13-1) vs. No. 2 Liberty Center (14-0) Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division V State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VI

No. 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (14-0) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (13-1) at Louisville Leopard Stadium

No. 9 Columbus Grove (12-2) vs. Versailles (12-2) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

Division VI State Championship: Friday, December 1, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VII

No. 10 Hamler Patrick Henry (12-2) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) at Lima Spartan Stadium

No. 5 Dalton (12-1) vs. Caldwell (11-3) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Division VI State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

____

Friday, Nov. 17 Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Regional championship games

Division I

Region 1

Lakewood St. Edward 42, Medina 7

Region 2

Springfield 21, Dublin Coffman 14

Region 3

Hilliard Bradley 35, Cols. Upper Arlington 28, 2OT

Region 4

Cin. Moeller 22, W. Chester Lakota W. 0

Division II

Region 5

Akr. Hoban 30, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 6

Region 6

Avon 28, Medina Highland 14

Region 7

Massillon 31, Green 6

Region 8

Cin. Anderson 49, Cin. Withrow 28

Division III

Region 9

Chardon 31, Youngs. Ursuline 14

Region 10

Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Tiffin Columbian 6

Region 11

Bishop Watterson 19, Bellefontaine 13

Region 12

Celina 37, Hamilton Badin 25

Division IV

Region 13

Can. South 35, Struthers 13

Region 14

Cle. Glenville 36, Sandusky Perkins 26

Region 15

Steubenville 14, Thornville Sheridan 7

Region 16

Kettering Alter 17, Cin. Wyoming 0

Division V

Region 17

Perry 32, Canfield S. Range 0

Region 18

Liberty Center 17, Coldwater 7

Region 19

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 22, Wheelersburg 0

Region 20

Germantown Valley View 42, Waynesville 24

Division VI

Region 21

Kirtland 42, Mogadore 0

Region 22

Columbus Grove 17, Bluffton 10

Region 23

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, W. Jefferson 7

Region 24

Versailles 41, Anna 14

Division VII

Region 25

Dalton 31, Danville 8

Region 26

Hamler Patrick Henry 40, McComb 39

Region 27

Caldwell 20, Reedsville Eastern 19

Region 28

Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Ansonia 0