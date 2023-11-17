Land Transfers

The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded Oct. 6

Eric A. and Wanda K. Rueppel to Branen L. Weade Properties LLC, 1 acre in Wayne Twp., consideration amount $6,500.

Halliday Lumber LLC to Dis-Tran Steel LLC, 1539 Old Rt 35 SE, consideration amount $175,000.

Recorded Oct. 9

Kimberly D. Rogers to Cody L. Doddroe, 2704 Rowe Ging Road SW, consideration amount $435,000.

Linda Hawkins to Brett J. and Misty L. Sanderson, 2515 RT 38 NE, consideration amount $67,000.

Linda M. Powers Trust, Susan E. Holloway Trust, and Thomas D. Esper Trust to Ryan Foster and Megan Rowland, 3507 Knight Road, consideration amount $280,000.

Recorded Oct. 10

James and Stephanie Allen to Willard A. and Jerride Large, 1114 Staunton-Sugar Grove Road, consideration amount $365,000.

Donna L. Mercer Estate to Karen Solomon, 131 Greenfield Sabina Road, consideration amount $215,000.

Robyn K. Hansen, Eric J. Hansen, Jennifer L. Carter, Christopher J. Thompson, John C. Carter, Hollie Carter, David D. Carter, and Kendra Carter to James and Stephanie Allen, 4338 Creek Road, consideration amount $453,500.

Recorded Oct. 11

Betty L. Mustard Estate to ALLPARTS4U LLC, 222 W. Elm St., consideration amount $73,000.

Bonnie L. Young to Sam, Anita, and Om Saspra, 895 Blackstone St., consideration amount $151,000.

Steven R. Speelman, Gale Luca, Linda S. Pine, and Fred Pine to Sam, Anita, and Om Saspra, 853 Church St., consideration amount $125,000.

Sugar Grove Lake LLC to David M. Foreman and Rowan M. Kemp, 932 Lakeview Ave., consideration amount $175,000.

Carolyn S. Beverly to Joanne A. Pillos and Ruby A. Hoppes, 4607 RT 62 SW, consideration amount $185,000.

Maria L. Gay to Danny J. Williams and Melody J. Gay, 1260 Farmington Ln., consideration amount $325,000.

James N. and Retha M. Payton to Mutual Investment Group LLC, 1013 Willard St., consideration amount $17,500.

Timmy D. Penwell to Anthony McQuay, 79 Biddle Blvd., consideration amount $7,200.

Recorded Oct. 12

Ronald J. Dillon to ALZA Ohio LLC, 902 N. North St., consideration amount $37,500.

Northstream LLC to Angelica S. Moreno, 2498 Bogus Road SE, consideration amount not disclosed.

Gary R. and Lynn M. Tidd to Gary R., Lynn M., and Tidd Family Trust, 6290 Old Rt 35 SE, consideration amount not disclosed.