Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Nov. 20-24 is as follows:

MONDAY

BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Ham salad sandwich, cole slaw, chips, fruit, fruit juice

WEDNESDAY

Closed

THURSDAY

Happy Thanksgiving – Closed

FRIDAY

Closed

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Nov. 20-24 is as follows:

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

9:30 a.m. Commodities

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

