Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Nov. 20-24 is as follows:
MONDAY
BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Ham salad sandwich, cole slaw, chips, fruit, fruit juice
WEDNESDAY
Closed
THURSDAY
Happy Thanksgiving – Closed
FRIDAY
Closed
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Nov. 20-24 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Commodities
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
Closed
THURSDAY
Happy Thanksgiving – Closed
FRIDAY
Closed