FCS honors veterans, announces Americanism winners

Students at Fayette Christian School performed a musical piece during the Veterans Day program held on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Courtesy photos Ed Helt announced the winners of the local Americanism Test during the Veterans Day program held at Fayette Christian School on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Courtesy photos

Last Friday, Fayette Christian School (FCS) students, staff and parents gathered with honored guests, community veterans, for a special Veterans Day program, at FCS.

The program included: songs from the school’s violin ensemble, the high school choir singing “Tribute to the Armed Forces,” the high school speech class performing a reader’s theater piece titled, “Old Glory,” and a recitation of the Preamble by the third grade class.

Ed Helt was in attendance and presented the awards for the American Legion’s Americanism test.

FCS had six students recognized as class winners: Ben Melvin and Luisa Epifano (10th grade), Gannen McDaniel and Jill Adams (11th grade), and Logan Figuerado and Kate Melvin (12th grade). Five of those school winners were also county winners, meaning they had the top scores in Fayette County for their respective grades (County winners: B. Melvin, Epifano, Adams, Figuerado, and K. Melvin).

The special speaker was FCS Principal Rick Melvin, who also serves as a chaplain in the US Army Reserves. Melvin spoke about the liberty that we have as Americans because of the service and sacrifice of our veterans. He also shared about the liberty experienced through God’s Son, Jesus.

The program concluded with each veteran receiving a special gift of homemade cookies donated by FCS parents and served by the Parent-Teacher Fellowship (PTF).