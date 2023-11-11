Evacuation needed at Blue Stone Inn; cause fire

The Washington Fire Department, Fayette County EMS and the Washington Police Department were among the first responders to a fire at the Blue Stone Inn, Saturday evening, Nov. 11, 2023. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos A Washington Police Department officer, at right, watches members of the Washington Fire Department enter a room at the Blue Stone Inn after a reported fire Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. A member of the Washington Fire Department checks the ceiling of a room at the Blue Stone Inn Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Washington Fire Department members inspect the ceiling of a room at the Blue Stone Inn Saturday evening, Nov. 11, 2023. Residents of the inn were evacuated. No further details were immediately available.

