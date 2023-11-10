Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Nov. 13-17 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, biscuit, hash browns, muffin, warm fruit, juice

TUESDAY

Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit

THURSDAY

Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, tossed salad, warm garlic toast, fruit

FRIDAY

Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, green beans, cranberry-mandarin salad, roll

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Nov. 13-17 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

TUESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s meeting

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Health in Action

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. PERI meeting

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SHC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

11:15 a.m. Veterans Day Luncheon