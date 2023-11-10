Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Nov. 13-17 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, biscuit, hash browns, muffin, warm fruit, juice
TUESDAY
Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit
THURSDAY
Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, tossed salad, warm garlic toast, fruit
FRIDAY
Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, green beans, cranberry-mandarin salad, roll
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Nov. 13-17 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
TUESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s meeting
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Health in Action
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. PERI meeting
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SHC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
11:15 a.m. Veterans Day Luncheon