WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 8

Bench Warrant/Obstructing: Officers attempted to make contact with Dustin Leisure, who they knew had an active warrant for his arrest out of the Washington Court House Municipal Court. When officers tried to stop Leisure, he fled on his bike in the area of East Market Street. Officers were able to locate Leisure a short time later in the back yard of 741 E. Market St. Leisure was arrested on the warrant and was also charged with obstructing. Leisure was transported to the Fayette County Jail.

Nov. 7

Bench Warrant: Officers were sent to the Fayette County Jail in reference to Freddie Allen being at their facility and having an active bench warrant out for his arrest through the Washington Court House Municipal Court. Allen was arrested on the warrant.

Hit-Skip: Officers were sent to 910 E. Temple St. in reference to a hit-skip traffic crash. Upon officers investigating the traffic crash, it was determined that an unknown vehicle traveling westbound on East Temple Street veered off the right side of the street striking an unoccupied parked vehicle in front of 910 E. Temple St. causing damage. The hit-skip vehicle departed the scene heading westbound on Temple Street.

Nov. 6

Theft: A complainant advised that an unknown person(s) has used her government assistance EBT card for online purchases. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft: Officers were sent to the Family Dollar in reference to a theft complaint. Upon officers investigating the complaint, it was determined that Darla Wilson had allegedly stolen items from the store. Wilson was arrested/charged with theft and was taken to the Fayette County Jail.

Nov. 4

Criminal Damaging: At 8:33 a.m., officers responded to 634 Rawling St. in reference to the side mirror of the victim’s vehicle being shot with what officers believe was a BB gun. A report was taken.

Theft/Criminal Trespass: At 4:31 p.m. while on patrol, an officer observed the offender pushing a shopping cart belonging to Walmart eastbound on Leesburg Avenue. The officer made contact with the offender and learned that the cart, along with the merchandise inside it, was stolen. It was later learned that the offender had previously been trespassed from Walmart’s property. The offender was arrested and charged accordingly.

Nov. 2

Bench Warrant: Officers were sent to the Fayette County Jail in reference to Tiffany Wilkerson being at their facility and having an active bench warrant out for her arrest through the Washington Court House Municipal Court. Wilkerson was arrested on the warrant.

Domestic by Threats: Officers were sent to 935 Gregg St. in reference to a domestic. After officers investigated the complaint, they arrested Melissa Frisbie for domestic by threats. Frisbie was transported to the Fayette County Jail.

Burglary/Theft: Officers were sent to 123 E. Oak St. in reference to a burglary. Upon speaking with the home owner, it was determined that unknown persons forced entry into the residence, taking several items. The investigation is still pending.

Nov. 1

Bench Warrant: Officers were sent to the Fayette County Jail in reference to Cheronda Bellar being at their facility and having an active bench warrant out for her arrest through the Washington Court House Municipal Court. Bellar was arrested on the warrant.

Bench Warrant: Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of South Elm Street and East Elm Street. The driver, Julia Lauer, had an active bench warrant out for her arrest through the Washington Court House Municipal Court. Lauer was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail.

Oct. 30

Theft of a Motor Vehicle: At 2:46 p.m., a Washington-New Martinsburg Road resident reported that his vehicle was stolen while it was parked at Walgreens. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Menacing: At 7:19 p.m., a Lakeview Avenue resident was arrested after he threatened to burn down the house of a known male.