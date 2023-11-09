Merchants National Bank hosts Customer Appreciation Day

Merchants National Bank in Washington C.H. recently held a Customer Appreciation Event. Submitted photos Merchants National Bank in Washington C.H. recently held a Customer Appreciation Event. Merchants National Bank recently presented a donation to the Fayette Regional Humane Society. Merchants National Bank recently presented a donation to the Community Action Commission of Fayette County.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Merchants National Bank held a grand Customer Appreciation Event on Friday, Oct. 27. The event was designed to honor the unwavering support of the bank’s loyal customers and the local community, according to a news release.

The day was filled with engaging activities, including a soup and dessert luncheon, informative sessions on fraud prevention, and an array of exciting giveaways.

Doug Shannon, a commercial lender at Merchants National Bank, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the attendees.

He said, “Merchants National Bank is profoundly grateful for the success of the Customer Appreciation Week. We were thrilled to see hundreds of customers participating in the festivities, indulging in daily refreshments, and signing up for several prizes during the week. We had a great time visiting with our valued customers and community members while enjoying lunch and highlighting fraud prevention.”

In a demonstration of their commitment to the community, staff members from Merchants National Bank delivered food to several local organizations, including the fire department, homeless shelter, police station and sheriff’s office. This gesture underlines the bank’s ethos of giving back to the community it serves. Throughout the month, the branch also presented multiple checks to local businesses in Fayette County.

Reflecting on the bank’s relationship with the community, Drew Dollich, another commercial lender at the bank, shared, “It’s the goal of any hometown business to give back to its community, and thanks to our loyal customers, Merchants Bank is proud to do just that. Over the years, local families have placed their trust in Merchants Bank for their financial needs. Witnessing new generations of Merchant’s families opening their first accounts with us is both satisfying and humbling. It underscores our mission to provide dependable services that meet the evolving needs of our community.”

Merchants National Bank places immense importance on the financial security of its customers, according to the news release. The event served as an ideal platform to educate attendees about common scams and red flags related to fraud, empowering them with the knowledge they need to safeguard their finances. The bank cherishes the opportunity it gets each day to serve Fayette County and the surrounding communities in their banking needs.